TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Inside AKA and YoungstaCPT’s music video shoot in Cape Town

06 October 2019 - 14:00 By Kyle Zeeman
AKA and Youngsta CPT are dropping a track and music video soon.
AKA and Youngsta CPT are dropping a track and music video soon.
Image: AKA's Instagram

Get ready for one hell of a party because AKA and YoungstaCPT are collaborating on a track just before the festive season.

The pair have BEEN teasing a collab and the track is ready to drop.

The only thing is, they want to release a music video at the same time.

The pair got their A into G and started shooting this week in Cape Town and Joburg.

The pair showed off some of the sights of the city in the video and posted a few behind the scenes snaps.

Here are just five of the best:

View this post on Instagram

Big one for our culture. Thank You @youngstacpt 🤘🏽

A post shared by AKA (@akaworldwide) on

View this post on Instagram

BVK ✅

A post shared by AKA (@akaworldwide) on

View this post on Instagram

Main Ou’s 🇿🇦

A post shared by AKA (@akaworldwide) on

View this post on Instagram

Salutas 👌🏼

A post shared by AKA (@akaworldwide) on

'You are one in a million': AKA gushes over his queen, DJ Zinhle

Everyone is celebrating after Zinhle announced the launch of her design studio
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

LISTEN | Here's why DJ Black Coffee put AKA on his concert line-up

'He is one of the most amazing live artists on the continent'
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

'Congrats, daddy' - DJ Zinhle celebrates AKA's new Supa awesome shoe deal

That's what baes are for.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

WATCH | DJ Zinhle and AKA dancing to 'Umlilo' will make you believe in love again

DJ Zinhle and AKA are no longer shy to show their love for each other in public
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. ‘Y’all like attention, tsek’: Somizi & Mohale hit back at claims of ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Here's why Twitter FBI is adamant Cassper took Thobeka Majozi on a baecation TshisaLIVE
  3. Bokang disgusted by snap of domestic worker carrying a dog like a baby TshisaLIVE
  4. Gallo responds to claims it's 'to blame' for Noma Khumalo's depression TshisaLIVE
  5. DJ Black Coffee on low self-esteem: It was self-sabotaging TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Serena Williams' hubby doubles as a 'wig stand'
Crime Intelligence 'slush fund': All you need to know about those implicated
X