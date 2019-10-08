IN MEMES | Skeem Saam's Kat and Pretty have the internet tripping
Kat and Pretty's relationship on Skeem Saam has got everyone tripping, especially after sis took up jogging.
New man, new life, new goals- we guess.
Remember how the couple agreed last week to take it slow and see where their relationship goes? Well, it seems to be going faster than the Gautrain.
Even Kat's business partner Candice was shooketh by the pace of the couple and told him that she had to prepare herself for meeting his new girlfriend.
Candice even threw in a “lucky girl” and “you deserve to be happy”.
Meanwhile, Pretty is on cloud nine and seeing the world through new eyes.
She is always smiling and has even taken up running.
Social media fans were having a laugh at the new Pretty and made their feelings known through memes and hilarious messages on social media.
Should we tell Kwaito about Pretty & Kat or he'll find out by himself? #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/1Ohdl3fIB5— Simply$€££0™ (@selloAP) October 7, 2019
Pretty dumps you and FRIENDZONES you same time she doesn’t waste time #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/weOzPRhA86— Clifford Motsepe (@MCMotsepe85) October 7, 2019
Why candice so jealous?? Tot her n kat ar just business partners #skeemsaam pic.twitter.com/pji4uj6FVG— Ⓜ️siza Jv (@Mongezi25850052) October 7, 2019
#SkeemSaam candice left kat for lehasa, nou lehasa o busy o llela makgatha pic.twitter.com/04lMgfvBE3— RAREBREED (@JT_RAREBREED) October 7, 2019
Eish! Ngwana wa Buti-Ben #Nimrod, your only sin is, you don't have cooking skill, now Pretty is jogging to Kat.#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/WA0tImpGdZ— ludwick_m (@planetludwick) October 7, 2019
Lol and then Pretty le Kat ?? #skeemsaam pic.twitter.com/NKNY83qkgi— FꓞRIENDS (@shakesthemost) October 7, 2019
No marn Kat is tooo Slow can we fast forward the whole process to the part where Pretty is pregnant 🤰#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/r7gQm8SCXO— Lesego Maluleka (@Lesego_maluleka) October 7, 2019