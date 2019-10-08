TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Skeem Saam's Kat and Pretty have the internet tripping

08 October 2019 - 12:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Patrick Seleka plays the role of Kat on 'Skeem Saam'.
Image: Instagram/ Patrick Seleka
Image: Instagram/ Patrick Seleka

Kat and Pretty's relationship on Skeem Saam has got everyone tripping, especially after sis took up jogging.

New man, new life, new goals- we guess.

Remember how the couple agreed last week to take it slow and see where their relationship goes? Well, it seems to be going faster than the Gautrain.

Even Kat's business partner Candice was shooketh by the pace of the couple and told him that she had to prepare herself for meeting his new girlfriend.

Candice even threw in a “lucky girl” and “you deserve to be happy”.

Meanwhile, Pretty is on cloud nine and  seeing the world through new eyes.

She is always smiling and has even taken up running.

Social media fans were having a laugh at the new Pretty and made their feelings known through memes and hilarious messages on social media.

