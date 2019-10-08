Fergusons 'considering legal action' against Vatiswa Ndara over open letter

Connie and Shona Ferguson, owners of Ferguson Films, are considering legal action against former iGazi actress Vatiswa Ndara over her allegations of mistreatment of actors, their legal team have confirmed to TshisaLIVE.

The actress cast the spotlight on alleged "bullying and exploitation" of actors through an open letter which she addressed to arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa.

The Fergusons' lawyer told TshisaLIVE they had noted the letter and were considering their legal options against Vatiswa.

“We are considering legal action against the author of the letter and we are not going to answer any further questions at this time,” said Brendan de Kooker from De Kooker Attorneys.

He refused to comment on details around any possible legal action.

Connie told TshisaLIVE she "reserves her right not to comment", and referred all enquiries to her legal team.

In the scathing six-page letter, Vatiswa revealed that she would not be returning to season three of iGazi, and then detailed some of the alleged conditions of the contract offered to her by the company.