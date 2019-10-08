Mzwanele Manyi pledges to fight Vatiswa Ndara’s battle in parliament

African Transformation Movement (ATM) leader Mzwanele Manyi has weighed in on Vatiswa Ndara's allegations of exploitation against Ferguson Films.

Vatiswa shared details of the alleged mistreatment in an open letter to arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa.

She also revealed that she would not be returning for season three of iGazi, and detailed the conditions of the contract offered to her by the company.

Her letter soon went viral, sparking a fierce debate about the treatment of actors in the industry.

Manyi joined the discussion and urged Vatiswa to forward her submission to parliament. He promised the ATM will then work to make sure her grievances were heard.

“You have raised pertinent issues, Vatiswa. Please forward your submission to parliament as well. The African Transformation Movement will work with you to ensure this matter doesn't fall through the cracks.”