Fergusons mum on Vatiswa Ndara's scathing open letter

Connie and Shona Ferguson, owners of Ferguson Films, have yet to respond to allegations of mistreating actors, levelled against them by Vatiswa Ndara in an open letter to arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa.

In the six-page letter, which Vatiswa released on social media, she revealed that she would not be returning to season three of hit reality show, iGazi, in which she plays a lead role.

She went on to release details of an apparent offer that was made to her by the Fergusons.

“Ferguson Films is officially starting iGazi 3 and we would like to offer Vatiswa a global contract for iGazi 3 at R110,000 (before tax) for the duration of the shoot (five weeks). No limit to calls, first call exclusive to us,” read a quote, allegedly from an e-mail by Ferguson Films.

Vatiswa then listed why these conditions were problematic. She said the payment was yet to be taxed and she would only get about R82,500 after tax, which may have to sustain her for periods when she could not find other work.

She also said actors were not able to seek further employment until the contract was completed and were allegedly not compensated for work-related activities, such as wardrobe fittings, make-up, public relations and media interviews.

Vatiswa said the contract allowed for limitless calls, which could see her on set from Monday to Saturday, sometimes for up to 12 hours a day, with no additional compensation.

“This particular interaction with the Ferguson Films has not only made me evaluate my own being and sustenance within the industry,” she said.