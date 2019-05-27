Itu Khune shuts down the net with 'golf day with bae' snaps

Whether you're for or against Itumeleng Khune's new love, it's clear they're living their best lives and are on cloud nine.

Mzansi was a bit torn a few weeks ago when Itu introduced his new love on the socials, because people believed he and Sbahle Mpisane were a match made in heaven.

However, since then many have come to accept the pair and the Instagram-official couple did the most this past weekend.

Starting off the series of posts from their weekend getaway, Itumeleng captioned the snaps, "Golf day with my *insert emojis*".

The pair played golf with some friends and also went horse riding. Sounds like massive fun, right?

Check out the snaps below.