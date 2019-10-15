TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Vusi Nova misses show over health issues

15 October 2019 - 06:00 By Masego Seemela
Vusi Nova was not able to perform in Bloemfontein over the weekend because he was treated in hospital for a bacterial infection.
Image: Via Vusi Nova Instagram

Soulful singer Vusi Nova missed the much-awaited 2019 Mangaung African Cultural Festival (Macufe) after yet another health scare.

Vusi was set to perform in the line-up for the biggest festival of the year in Bloemfontein this past weekend, but he had to be hospitalised fora  bacterial infection.

The singer then took to Twitter to post a video of himself in a hospital bed looking weak, and apologised to his fans that he couldn't make it out.

“Umh [clears throat], I'm sorry you guys, I couldn't make it to my gig tonight at Macufe. As you can see I am in the hospital. I've got a bacterial infection that started yesterday. I've been taking medication. I was hoping I will be okay by today but I am still not fine. I apologise for not making it out to Macufe on Saturday night.”

Vusi then made a promise to his fans that he would make it up to them, somehow.

This is not the first time the singer has had a health scare this year. He was forced to take a break from his busy schedule after a panic attack landed him in hospital in January.

"I ended up in hospital yesterday because I just couldn’t breathe. Apparently I had a panic attack! This has made me realise I need to have more me time and just calm down," Vusi said at the time.

