WATCH | Vusi Nova misses show over health issues

Soulful singer Vusi Nova missed the much-awaited 2019 Mangaung African Cultural Festival (Macufe) after yet another health scare.

Vusi was set to perform in the line-up for the biggest festival of the year in Bloemfontein this past weekend, but he had to be hospitalised fora bacterial infection.

The singer then took to Twitter to post a video of himself in a hospital bed looking weak, and apologised to his fans that he couldn't make it out.

“Umh [clears throat], I'm sorry you guys, I couldn't make it to my gig tonight at Macufe. As you can see I am in the hospital. I've got a bacterial infection that started yesterday. I've been taking medication. I was hoping I will be okay by today but I am still not fine. I apologise for not making it out to Macufe on Saturday night.”