WATCH | Vusi Nova misses show over health issues
Soulful singer Vusi Nova missed the much-awaited 2019 Mangaung African Cultural Festival (Macufe) after yet another health scare.
Vusi was set to perform in the line-up for the biggest festival of the year in Bloemfontein this past weekend, but he had to be hospitalised fora bacterial infection.
The singer then took to Twitter to post a video of himself in a hospital bed looking weak, and apologised to his fans that he couldn't make it out.
“Umh [clears throat], I'm sorry you guys, I couldn't make it to my gig tonight at Macufe. As you can see I am in the hospital. I've got a bacterial infection that started yesterday. I've been taking medication. I was hoping I will be okay by today but I am still not fine. I apologise for not making it out to Macufe on Saturday night.”
apologies for not being able to perform last night at macufe, Bloemfontein. Have a bacterial infection that I’m fighting and my voice is not 100% at the moment. Really feel terrible about last night, but it was something beyond my control. Will make it up to u guys somehow, I promise. Apologies once again.🙏🏾 shoutout to @ntando_official @047_za and @ntsikamusic for standing in for me and having my back last night. Love u guys🖤
Vusi then made a promise to his fans that he would make it up to them, somehow.
This is not the first time the singer has had a health scare this year. He was forced to take a break from his busy schedule after a panic attack landed him in hospital in January.
"I ended up in hospital yesterday because I just couldn’t breathe. Apparently I had a panic attack! This has made me realise I need to have more me time and just calm down," Vusi said at the time.