The best day on radio thanks to Marah Louw: here's what happened

16 October 2019 - 10:45 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Marah Louw dropped some bombs on Power FM on Wednesday morning.
Image: MOELETSI MABE

Veteran actress Marah Louw had the streets buzzing on Tuesday when she dropped some bombs on the industry's plight.

Here's a wrap of the dramz:

Marah said what? "In 2003, I was earning R65K a month. Now I have to be told by Shona, who is a child, that I am too expensive. If you wanna pay peanuts, go find a monkey."

A bit of a reach? Yes, but it still stands. The rivalry between Marah and the Ferguson film production, owned by Connie and Shona Ferguson, continued almost two years after she was sacked from the hit telenovela The Queen.

Why, exactly? You didn't hear? OK, here's the 411: on Wednesday morning, Marah had a lot on her chest and the good sis didn't leave any stone unturned during a dialogue with other media industry stakeholders and government representatives on Power FM. The chat was part of the station's #PowerDialogue event focussing on the state of the media industry.

She even slammed the ANC.

Haaibo! The ANC? Yes. Marah slammed the party, saying the biggest mistake made in the creative industry was to allow the ruling party to deploy politicians to be ministers of art and culture when they don't understand the industry.

Marah Louw claims she was 'blacklisted' after speaking out against the Fergusons

"I have been told that I am impossible to work with and complain about money. I was told by another producer that he wanted to work with me but was ...
1 day ago

Oh, is that so? Yes! She added that the ruling party should deploy people who understand the industry.

So, what sparked the whole thing? Well, the conversation was sparked by an open letter written by Vatiswa Ndara to arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa, in which she alleged mistreatment of actors in the arts and film industry.

Really? Hell, yes. Within minutes of the letter being shared on Twitter, people had a lot to say and guess who else came to her defence? The whole industry - well maybe not everyone. *awks*

So people are on the Fergusons side?  Err... well it's hard to say. Let's just say it's a 50/50 kind of thing.

Have the Fergusons responded to this? Yes, they asked their lawyer to send out a letter to address Vatiswa's claims. They denied the claims, insisting Vatiswa's letter was "misguided, misdirected and misleading". 

Marah is yet to hear what they will label her claims as Brendan de Kooker told TshisaLIVE he was waiting for instructions from his clients before commenting.

The result?: Arguably the most lit thing that has happened on SA radio this year.

Mzansi weighed in, saying ...  

