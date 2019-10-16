The best day on radio thanks to Marah Louw: here's what happened

Veteran actress Marah Louw had the streets buzzing on Tuesday when she dropped some bombs on the industry's plight.

Here's a wrap of the dramz:

Marah said what? "In 2003, I was earning R65K a month. Now I have to be told by Shona, who is a child, that I am too expensive. If you wanna pay peanuts, go find a monkey."

A bit of a reach? Yes, but it still stands. The rivalry between Marah and the Ferguson film production, owned by Connie and Shona Ferguson, continued almost two years after she was sacked from the hit telenovela The Queen.

Why, exactly? You didn't hear? OK, here's the 411: on Wednesday morning, Marah had a lot on her chest and the good sis didn't leave any stone unturned during a dialogue with other media industry stakeholders and government representatives on Power FM. The chat was part of the station's #PowerDialogue event focussing on the state of the media industry.

She even slammed the ANC.

Haaibo! The ANC? Yes. Marah slammed the party, saying the biggest mistake made in the creative industry was to allow the ruling party to deploy politicians to be ministers of art and culture when they don't understand the industry.