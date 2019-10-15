Marah Louw claims she was 'blacklisted' after speaking out against the Fergusons

Marah Louw has applauded Vatiswa Ndara for penning an open letter highlighting the alleged mistreatment of actors at Ferguson Films last week.

The veteran actress has since reflected on the consequences she's had to endure since speaking out against the company last year.

Vatiswa cast the spotlight on alleged "bullying and exploitation" of actors through an open letter which she addressed to arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa last week.

Marah had a run-in with the production company last year, telling TshisaLIVE that her contract was terminated in September 2017 after producers told her that writers had run out of storylines for her character.

She was then apparently offered a per-call contract which she labelled as "insulting and disrespectful". Shona Ferguson told Sunday Sun that Marah was not fired from the show but was in and out of contract.

After reading Vatiswa's letter last week, Marah told TshisaLIVE she was glad that someone had spoken out about the treatment of actors in the industry.