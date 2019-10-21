Bassie showered with 'royal gift' to mark the end of 'Top Billing'

After more than two decades, the last episode of Top Billing aired on Saturday night and executive producer Basetsana Kumalo marked the bittersweet moment surrounded by her closest friends.

It was confirmed late last week that after 27 years, the show had reached the end of the road. The news took Mzansi by surprise and quickly trended on social media, as fans reminisced about why they loved the lifestyle and entertainment show.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Bassie shared a heartfelt post about how she watched the last episode surrounded by her girlfriends.

She revealed that one of her closest friends, actress Florence Masebe, also honoured her with a “royal gift”.

“As we watched the final episode of (Top Billing) last night with my #Sisterhood. My choma @flomasebe presented me with a royal gift.”

Bassie explained that the regalia was made by royal seamstress Gugu Vho-Gadisi from Shayandima.

“Only her hand gets approval of most royal houses. The orange signifies your proximity to the queens who wear red. The necklace is made the old way. Not many people wear this kind. The woollen balls at the back, Mapala were personally starched and prepared by hand. For me it was important to honour my connection to Venḓa,” she said.