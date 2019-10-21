TshisaLIVE

Bonang claps back at Ntsiki Mazwai’s 'no real black products' at Woolies comment

21 October 2019 - 13:57 By Masego Seemela
Bonang Matheba says she has no time for "nonsense".
Bonang Matheba says she has no time for "nonsense".
Image: Instagram/ Bonang Matheba

Ntsiki Mazwai once again got tongues wagging on social media after she questioned whether Bonang Matheba "owns" her Woolworths lingerie line, or was just another "influencer". 

Ntsiki, who is not one to mince her words, shared a tweet in which she questioned whether Woolworths was using B's name through her Distraction by Bonang lingerie line and her MCC range House of BNG

Ntsiki wrote: “I once asked ... does Bonang own the Distraction line and House of BNG or is it her name Woolworths is using? Because yazi, I'm seeing Mihlali." 

While some tweeps praised Ntsiki for talking about the hard truths of black people being used by big brands for economic development, others couldn't believe all the “negative energy” was coming from one black woman.

One tweep, who was not impressed with Ntsiki, went as far as tagging Bonang in an effort to get her to set Ntsiki straight. 

Bonang, however, was unfazed by all the shade and kept things moving. In fact, she made it clear she is a busy woman whose time is precious. 

In true B style, her reply was a stinging clap back in itself. 

“I don't have time for nonsense," she tweeted. 

Ouch! 

Ntsiki Mazwai accuses Metro FM of 'protecting' Moshe Ndiki amid body-shaming claims

Ntsiki says she is in talks with her legal team
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Ntsiki Mazwai criticises KB Motsilanyane as Lebo Mathosa in biopic

"She may have white people connections but she doesn't have the Lebo Mathosa energy"
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Ntsiki Mazwai hits back at ‘saggy boobs’ bullying

Ntsiki Mazwai's recent snap has made women love and appreciate their bodies even more
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

Ntsiki throws shade at those who mocked her, declares Winnie Mandela day

"Carry on with your she multiplied tweets".
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Enhle Mbali on Black Coffee 'divorce' claims: I think the public knows nothing TshisaLIVE
  2. Fans divided over Faith Nketsi’s reality show announcement TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Dancer Kamo literally stops traffic dancing to amapiano in the streets TshisaLIVE
  4. Egoli star Christine Basson has died TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Viggy pulls out of Idols SA after her twin Virginia gets the boot TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

What the EFF is going on with the DA? Joburg coalition in jeopardy
'Choosing between country and party': Mashaba resigns as Johannesburg’s mayor
X