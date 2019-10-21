Bonang claps back at Ntsiki Mazwai’s 'no real black products' at Woolies comment

Ntsiki Mazwai once again got tongues wagging on social media after she questioned whether Bonang Matheba "owns" her Woolworths lingerie line, or was just another "influencer".

Ntsiki, who is not one to mince her words, shared a tweet in which she questioned whether Woolworths was using B's name through her Distraction by Bonang lingerie line and her MCC range House of BNG.

Ntsiki wrote: “I once asked ... does Bonang own the Distraction line and House of BNG or is it her name Woolworths is using? Because yazi, I'm seeing Mihlali."