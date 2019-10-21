Kelly Khumalo says there were 'questionable' working conditions on Lebo Mathosa biopic

Kelly Khumalo said “questionable working conditions, such as dirty bathrooms”, on the set of the Lebo Mathosa biopic resulted in her pulling out.

Kelly was to play Lebo in the upcoming production, titled Dream: The Lebo Mathosa Story, based on the life of the iconic late kwaito star, but was unexpectedly replaced by actress KB Motsilanyane.

During an interview on Metro FM late last week, Kelly said the working conditions made it difficult for her to do justice to the role.

“It's either the work conditions changed or 'we just don’t have the talent'."

Kelly said the actors were exposed to dirty bathrooms and that when she complained she was called a “diva”.

Well-known film producer Legend Manqele told City Press Kelly had joined forces with him, as she was on a mission to rebrand herself.