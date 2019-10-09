Masechaba Ndlovu on Vatiswa Ndara’s open letter: This is not about the Fergusons
The radio star says the problem is an 'archaic system that continues to oppress our people'
Masechaba Ndlovu has weighed in on a scathing open letter from Vatiswa Ndara about the alleged mistreatment of actors at Ferguson Films, saying the problem is not the power couple, but an “oppressive” system.
In the six-page letter to arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa, Vatiswa opened up about alleged “bullying and exploitation” in the industry.
The letter was shared widely on social media and sparked a debate about the Fergusons and the treatment of actors in SA.
Masechaba shared her thoughts on the debate on Twitter.
“I'm so proud of Vatiswa for standing up when so many are silent. This is not about The Fergusons. This is about eradicating archaic systems that continue to oppress our people,” she wrote.
I'm so proud of Vatiswa for standing up when so many are silent.This is not about The Fergusons. This is about eradicating archaic systems that continue to oppress our people.— Masechaba Ndlovu (@MasechabaNdlovu) October 8, 2019
She went on to slam the state of the arts industry and asked why democracy had not fixed it.
Where is this democracy and why does it not apply to the Arts Industry? 🇿🇦— Masechaba Ndlovu (@MasechabaNdlovu) October 8, 2019
Absolutely. If we are going to take it there, then we have to take it all the way back to CODESA. The fact that we negotiated our freedom is the very reason why we continue to exist under analogues conditions, post 'democracy'. #NotYetUhuru #Fergusons #Vatiswa https://t.co/hQpas3UHkI— Masechaba Ndlovu (@MasechabaNdlovu) October 8, 2019
She added that perhaps what was needed was a series of separate discussions with major stakeholders, including actors, producers and broadcasters.
We can't have one big conversation. The plight of actors is an entire discussion on it's own. Have actors, then Producers, then Broadcasters. 3 seperate panel discussions, 2 hours each. #Vatiswa #Fergusons https://t.co/5QDOcZGC26— Masechaba Ndlovu (@MasechabaNdlovu) October 8, 2019
Great point. Hence, it would need to be a conversation, as opposed to a debate. Actors, then Producers, then Broadcasters. Perhaps then conclusively, a conversation with relevant policy makers.— Masechaba Ndlovu (@MasechabaNdlovu) October 8, 2019