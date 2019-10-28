Bahumi on living in Somizi's shadow: It bothers me at times

Actress Bahumi Madisakwane is determined to step out of her father's shadow and prove that she is more than just Somizi's daughter.

Speaking to Drum magazine recently, Bahumi expressed that she was grateful for her father’s unwavering support but the “criticism” did sometimes get to her.

“I’ve always been a topic of discussion since I was born, and as much as I have learnt to ignore the haters, it bothers me at times. Since I was a child people spoke about me being Somizi Mhlongo and Palesa’s child. People spoke about my dad being gay. There was criticism when my dad got married.”

She added that the talk never stops, but has learnt to shut out the “noise”.

Bahumi, who made her acting debut on SABC’s Keeping Score in 2017, is learning to grow a thick skin and learning the ways of the industry.

She faced recently faced backlash after being cast as the younger version of Lebo Mathosa in the upcoming BET Africa series, Dream: The Lebo Mathosa Story.

Many claimed that she only got the role because she was Somizi’s daughter.

Acknowledging that backlash was the nature of the industry, Bahumi ignored the hate and took to Instagram to share her excitement about getting the role.

“Words cannot describe. But in their best effort, telling the story I had both dreamed and feared of telling my whole life, has been one of the most humbling experiences and gifts thus far. God Thank You. You are Faithful. May You forever be glorified.”