TshisaLIVE

Late Isibaya actor Andile Gumbi still to grace screens with role on Makoti

28 October 2019 - 11:59 By Masego Seemela
The late actor Andile Gumbi will continue to appear on TV viewers' screens.
The late actor Andile Gumbi will continue to appear on TV viewers' screens.
Image: Gallo Images / Oupa Bopape

As the nation continues to mourn the death of actor Andile Gumbi, the SABC has confirmed that the star will remain on screens in the SABC 1 drama series Makoti.

Andile died in an Israeli hospital on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest earlier this month. Andile was performing in a production called Daniel The Musical in the country at the time, with the production confirming that his wife had flown out to be at his side.

Andile played the role of Pastor Siyabonga on Makoti and the broadcaster said the show would continue to air episodes featuring him after his death.

“We were all looking forward to him making an impactful contribution to the industry and the SABC 1 brand as we believed he still had so much more to contribute to this industry and the SABC 1 brand,” the broadcaster said through a statement.

Meanwhile, Andile's close friend Thokozani Nzima told Daily Sun that all 30 cast member of Daniel: The Musical took turns caring for Andile in hospital.

“I was there when we took him to the hospital ... His life was cut short just when his star was rising,” he told the paper.

He said that Andile complained about being tired just moments before suffering a cardiac arrest.

“He started complaining about being tired, and the next thing he was lying in a hospital bed.”

Speaking to TshisaLIVE shortly after Andile's death on Friday, actress Nelisiwe Sibiya said she was shocked by the news of her friend's death and paid tribute to his “incredible heart”.

“We used to drive together after Sarafina rehearsals. He had an incredible heart. He had done so much but he never made us feel like he was bigger than you. He always inspired me. If I had one more moment with him I would want to thank him for being real and for being my brother,” she said.

The power within: Our last interview with Andile Gumbi

As Mzansi mourns the death of former Isibaya actor Andile Gumbi, TshisaLIVE reflects on the last time we spoke with him.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

WATCH | 4 moments when Andile Gumbi stole Mzansi's heart

Andile was celebrated for his incredble talent.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

'He had an incredible heart' - Nelisiwe Sibiya pays tribute to Andile Gumbi

Andile Gumbi died on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest in Israel last week.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Former Isibaya star Andile Gumbi has died

The actor's death was confirmed in a statement from Mzansi Magic.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Former Isibaya star Andile Gumbi has died TshisaLIVE
  2. Zodwa on being compared to Bonang: Ntsiki's using me to fight her battles TshisaLIVE
  3. Lady Zamar on her relationship with Sjava: We don’t talk TshisaLIVE
  4. Ntsiki Mazwai: Zodwa is a bigger force than Bonang TshisaLIVE
  5. Bonang claps back at Ntsiki Mazwai’s 'no real black products' at Woolies comment TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Scorched earth: No end in sight for drought-stricken QwaQwa
Hotwings at gunpoint: Armed robbery at Brakpan Chicken Licken
X