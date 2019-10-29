TshisaLIVE

Cassper spills the tea on the future of Family Tree

Cassper

29 October 2019 - 07:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Cassper Nyovest has opened up about his Family Tree record label.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Cassper Nyovest has big plans for Family Tree, but looking for a new artist may not be high on the list for now.

The rapper had hoped to take his record label to the next level with a state-of-the-art office and studios, but announced in June that he had to put the project on hold after being plunged into debt following his Fill Up Moses Mabhida concert last year.

The star has now told fans that plans for the project are back on track, and he was asked on Sunday what it meant for young artists looking to join the label.

Cassper revealed the label is focusing on recruiting producers and engineers before taking on musicians.

“I'm going to hire producers and engineers first. I wanna work with new talent who produce and engineer. Nobody ever gives them a solid shot,” Cass said.

He said   artists can sometimes be tiring, but he may be convinced to take on new talent if he meets someone who blows him away.

“Di artist tsone dia lapisa. Just me and Nadia for now. Maybe I'll meet someone who might change my mind.”


