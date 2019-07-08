Cassper clears the air on #FillUp future : I don't want to be left with a pile of debt again

After several questions about his next big concert, Cassper Nyovest has told fans that he is going to be a lot more careful before rushing into another #FillUp concert.

The star has thrown massive gigs at the TicketPro Dome in Joburg, Orlando Stadium in Soweto, FNB Stadium in Joburg and Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, as part of his #FillUp series.

The Tito Mboweni hitmaker was allegedly plunged into major debt after financing much of #FillUpMosesMabhida with his own coins, and told fans this weekend that he didn't want to be burnt again.

"Don't wanna make last year's mistakes and have people drop us last minute in a pile of debt," he explained.

Last month the rapper claimed he hit a financial "ditch" after his last Fill Up concert and was left with R7m debt. The debt meant he had to put other projects, including a Family Tree office and studio on hold.

"The Family Tree Office/Studios are on hold for now. Went through a ditch after Mabhida. Had to pay 7 million rands in debt, then the tax thing happened as well. I'm only starting to recover now. Should be back in progress in a couple of months and then we rock," he wrote on Twitter.

The good news is that Cass seems intent on carrying on with the series, telling fans this weekend he was "still fixing this and that".

"(I'm) getting the paperwork right," he added.

Although Cassper is keeping his plans close to his chest, he has hinted at where the next #FillUp concert could be.

"I would love to go home, NW. If not home then maybe our second home as Motswako in Botswana. Meeting Durban officials, would be beautiful to take it back with the full support of the city now that we’ve been through so much. Cape Town or East London but the fans will decide," he told Twitter followers in December last year.