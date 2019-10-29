WATCH | Mega moves! Shane Eagle gets a billboard in America
'This slaps different when you’re a kid all the way from South Africa'
If you're walking the streets of New York, you might see Shane Eagle's face on a billboard in the famous Times Square.
The rapper is moving up in the world in a BIG way and premiered his debut mixtape, Dark Moon Flower, worldwide.
Since dropping the tape more than a week ago, Shane's reaching new heights and was featured on a billboard in New York at the weekend.
He couldn't contain his excitement, sharing a video of it on social media.
“This slap different when you’re a kid all the way from South Africa. This a World premiere,” he wrote.
Big Ugly in Time Square.— Xen (@Shane_Eagle) October 27, 2019
Dark Moon Flower premier in New York last night . New Project Out now WorldWide! @Eagle_ENT_ 💪💪💪 this slap different when you’re a kid all the way from South Africa. This a World premiere pic.twitter.com/SJKaeycRee
The Dark Moon Flower mixtape features Mzansi favs, including Nasty C, Santi, Bas, Lute, Kota The Friend, PatricKxxLee, J-Tek, Resarn, Caleborate and TheMind.
It consists of 10 songs, with Black and Paris the lead singles.
Since its drop, the project has had fans talking.
The muso said he had spent sleepless nights working on it, honing his craft to showcase what SA's finest has got.