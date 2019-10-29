WATCH | Mega moves! Shane Eagle gets a billboard in America

If you're walking the streets of New York, you might see Shane Eagle's face on a billboard in the famous Times Square.

The rapper is moving up in the world in a BIG way and premiered his debut mixtape, Dark Moon Flower, worldwide.

Since dropping the tape more than a week ago, Shane's reaching new heights and was featured on a billboard in New York at the weekend.

He couldn't contain his excitement, sharing a video of it on social media.

“This slap different when you’re a kid all the way from South Africa. This a World premiere,” he wrote.