Keep your nudes to yourself, Zodwa tells 'thirsty' men

30 October 2019 - 13:59 By Kyle Zeeman
People have been trying to get Zodwa to break up with her man.
Image: Zodwa Wabantu's Instagram

Zodwa Wabantu is gatvol of men "sending their CVs" to her and has started blocking all those who DM her their nudes. 

The star told TshisaLIVE that she has been inundated with messages from men who claim to be better than her current boyfriend Vusi.

She said the problem started when she broke up with her former fiancé Ntobeko earlier this year.

"They started sending me messages and naked pictures of themselves. They were sending me their CVs because they thought I was looking for a new bae."

She said that she just blocks the men now because she is faithful to Vusi and isn't looking for a replacement.

"I am happy with Vusi and people mustn't come looking for trouble. People have a lot of opinions about our relationship, they must just sit down."

In fact, Zodwa even posted a video on Instagram this week telling her followers that she will continue to flaunt her relationship with Vusi.

In the video, Zodwa said that she has nothing to hide in her relationship and wouldn't have posted pictures of Vusi if she had a side.

The star also posted a snap of her and Vusi looking all loved up at an event recently, captioning it: "He's able to love me because I love myself most."

