Michael Jackson tops list of dead celebs coining it

King of Pop Michael Jackson has topped the Forbes list for the seventh time, after recently being named in the list of Top-Earning Dead Celebrities for 2019.

Michael, who died in 2009, earned $60-million (about R883m) this year, beating second placed Elvis Presley, who earned $39m.

Rapper Nipsey Hussle also made the list of top 10 high earners with $11 million for the year.

Michael's earnings came as allegations of sexual abuse were leveled against him in the popular HBO documentary Leaving Neverland.

According to Forbes, Michael’s streaming numbers “surged”, despite the scandal, to “2.1 billion US spins, up from 1.8 billion a year ago".

“With proceeds flowing from his Mijac Music catalogue, a Las Vegas show and a long-term deal with Sony, he retains his postmortem cash crown for the seventh consecutive year,” the publication reported.