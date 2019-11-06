TshisaLIVE

New feud? AKA and Cassper stans go to war over 'beef' shade

06 November 2019 - 12:30 By Kyle Zeeman
Were Cassper and AKA throwing shade at each other?
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest by Jabu Kiing & Instagram/ AKA

Social media fans are gearing up for round 5,627 in the feud between rappers Cassper Nyovest and AKA, after the pair “threw shade” at each other on social media this week.

It all started when AKA responded to rapper Rouge declaring herself the best female MC in Mzansi by claiming that the first two females to have a “proper beef” will see their careers explode.

Take it from me, the first two female rappers to have a proper beef, diss tracks and all etc will elevate the game and elevate themselves above everybody else. Their careers will explode. Some advice, use it, don’t use it,” he wrote.

Fans quickly drew comparisons with the beef between AKA and Cassper, with some claiming the Fela In Versace hitmaker was suggesting that Cassper's career would be nothing without him.

It seems as though Cassper was watching because he soon posted a tweet slamming those who were encouraging artists to fight so they could sell records.

A grown man advising women to fight for profit. 2019, can you end already?” he wrote.

He later added that there were “enough **sholes walking this earth” and we all need to be good people.

“Be the light, be a good human. Already enough **sholes walking this earth. Let them not fool you because they are secretly miserable. They are projecting their frustrations on other people,” he wrote.

Fans believed the tweets were aimed at AKA and Cassper's stans applauded their hero for calling out his rival. Meanwhile, the rapper's critics called him out for “using the same formula” of beef to get success.

And just to show that he is using the social media storm to his advantage, Cassper responded to a user claiming that AKA had more fans by asking if he was coming to his Fill Up Royal Bafokeng show next month.

TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
