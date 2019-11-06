New feud? AKA and Cassper stans go to war over 'beef' shade

Social media fans are gearing up for round 5,627 in the feud between rappers Cassper Nyovest and AKA, after the pair “threw shade” at each other on social media this week.

It all started when AKA responded to rapper Rouge declaring herself the best female MC in Mzansi by claiming that the first two females to have a “proper beef” will see their careers explode.

“Take it from me, the first two female rappers to have a proper beef, diss tracks and all etc will elevate the game and elevate themselves above everybody else. Their careers will explode. Some advice, use it, don’t use it,” he wrote.