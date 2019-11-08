TshisaLIVE

Mzansi can’t get enough of Khumo on Mo and Mome’s reality show

08 November 2019 - 14:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Khumo Mahlangu is a fav.
Khumo Mahlangu is a fav.
Image: Supplied.

Fans are ready to rebrand Toll Ass Mo and Mome's reality show the Khumo show after the couple's daughter stole the limelight again on Thursday night.

The comedian is on a mission to teach his daughter how to speak vernac but baby girl only knows how to sing Shesha.

It was hilarious but her pops wasn't impressed.

“OK. I wanted her to learn vernac but not that kind of vernac,” he told audiences.

Meanwhile, Khumo had her own grievances.

“He just treats me like I am still four. I am five. I just grew up.”

Khumo also wants to go to Hawaii and is not keen on the idea of holidaying in Durban.

“Nah. That is where you live, man,” she told her pops.

She later said that Mo should move to Durban if he even thinks of giving her toys away.

Fans of the show were in fits of laughter and flooded social media TLs with memes about the episode and Khumo's antics.

Fans split over Tall Ass Mo’s daughter not speaking vernac

Should children be required to speak vernac in 2019?
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Mzansi favs Mome and Tall A$$ Mo announce new family reality TV show

Mo and Mome are back on our TV screens and we are SO here for it!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

SA celebs' kids dish about their famous moms

In honour of Mother's Day, we Kelly Khumalo and Mome Mahlangu's children to tell us more about their A-list moms.
Lifestyle
5 months ago

Most read

  1. Mzansi shooketh beyond belief at Mampintsha's 'dramatic' weight-loss TshisaLIVE
  2. Lerato K and Hulisani slam black women for being 'mean' to Rachel Kolisi TshisaLIVE
  3. Fans react to YFM firing producer over Nicholas Ninow tweet TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Shona Ferguson teases fans with 'Kings of Joburg' and SK Khoza is on it TshisaLIVE
  5. Gugu Zuma-Ncube: People treat me differently because I am Jacob Zuma's daughter TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

The Springboks head to Durban to flaunt their golden win!
Sho Madjozi surprised by John Cena during performance
X