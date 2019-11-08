TshisaLIVE

Ntsiki isn't here for the Rachel Kolisi defenders' club: Do you do this for black wives?

08 November 2019 - 07:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Ntsiki Mazwai has weighed in on the Twitter storm around Rachel Kolisi.
Image: Ntsiki Mazwai

Ntsiki Mazwai has weighed in on the Twitter storm surrounding Rachel Kolisi, asking if people flood social media to defend “black wives”.

Rachel found her name topping the Twitter trends list on Thursday after social media users came out to defend her from “bullies” online.

Rachel has made headlines and trended on social media before for slamming women who make moves on her husband, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, and some users warned her not to do the same when a clip of him “checking out” Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi went viral on social media.

Celebs, including Lerato Kganyago and Hulisani Ravele, defended Rachel and slammed those who were attacking her.

While Rachel's name topped the Twitter trends list, Ntsiki took to the platform and shared her own thoughts on the topic.

Responding to one user's defence of Rachel, Ntsiki asked if the same treatment was given to “black wives”.

“Do you do this with black wives? Or you guys are fascinated about having a white wife?” she wrote. 

Rachel has not responded to the Twitter storm but took to Instagram Stories this week to share a quote about overcoming those who are trying to push you down.

“Your creator can see things in you that other people cannot see. Sometimes people will try to push you down or make you feel insignificant,” the quote read.

