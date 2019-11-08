Inside AKA and Priddy Ugly’s spicy exchange over unity in the industry

Stans of rappers AKA and Priddy Ugly went into full-on battle mode after a fiery exchange between the two artists.

It all started when AKA responded to rapper Rouge declaring herself the best female MC in Mzansi, by saying that the first two females to have a “proper beef” would see their careers explode.

“Take it from me, the first two female rappers to have a proper beef, diss tracks and all etc will elevate the game and elevate themselves above everybody else. Their careers will explode. Some advice, use it, don’t use it,” he wrote.

His comments sparked a massive debate, and soon Priddy Ugly was weighing in on it.

Priddy said he wished AKA had instead encouraged unity among female rappers and that the issue should be about talent not egos.

“I wish your tweet was about how females in general need to support and work together. Female rappers need to stand together and build, that way we form an industry full of talented female artists, not just 1 or 2 bickering over petty sh*t. This should be about talent and not ego,” he wrote.