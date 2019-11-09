Chad da Don continues to flaunt his new romance

Chad da Don has evidently moved on after calling it quits with singer Kelly Khumalo.

Not so long ago Chad and Kelly were apparently crazy in love, were even reportedly engaged and even got matching tattoos on their ring fingers.

Now Chad has seemingly moved on to his “ride or die” new girlfriend, model Carlla Poggenpoel.

Smitten by his new boo, Chad shared a cozy snap last Wednesday on Instagram and wrote, “Ride or die. No matter what.”