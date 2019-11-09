Chad da Don continues to flaunt his new romance
Chad da Don has evidently moved on after calling it quits with singer Kelly Khumalo.
Not so long ago Chad and Kelly were apparently crazy in love, were even reportedly engaged and even got matching tattoos on their ring fingers.
Now Chad has seemingly moved on to his “ride or die” new girlfriend, model Carlla Poggenpoel.
Smitten by his new boo, Chad shared a cozy snap last Wednesday on Instagram and wrote, “Ride or die. No matter what.”
Since coming out about his new love interest, Chad isn't holding anything back and showing his love for his new bae with loved-up photos and videos on Instagram stories.
While they were together, Chad and Kelly faced several challenges during their whirlwind romance,
The pair, who hooked up on the set of Kelly's music video shoot last year, had to defend the love for each other and in an interview with TransAfrica Radio, Kelly opened up about the difficulties couples sometimes face in interracial relationships.
“There are parts of SA that are very welcoming to cross-race couples. There are parts of SA where when you step in people look at you funny and there are certain remarks. But for us, we don't really care.”
She said that she's never been the kind of person to see colour and just falls in love with whoever she falls in love with. “Being in this relationship has taught me that. It has taught me that love has no colour”.