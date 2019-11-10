TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Here's how Zodwa Wabantu kickstarts her day

10 November 2019 - 08:00 By Nonhlanhla Msibi
Zodwa Wabantu gives tips on how to have a good morning and stay hydrated.
Zodwa Wabantu gives tips on how to have a good morning and stay hydrated.
Image: Instagram/Zodwa Wabantu

Queen of vosho Zodwa Wabantu gets her morning off to a great start by "drinking water and minding her own business". 

She took to Instagram to post a video encouraging fans to always wake up with a positive attitude. 

Also, can we just talk about how madam is just out here in a bikini on a random morning. 

She said that having a positive attitude all the time is her way of sticking it to haters, who constantly try and pull her down. 

But not today Satan! 

View this post on Instagram

Woke🤘up Attitude✊ is how you start your day

A post shared by zodwalibram (@zodwalibram) on

Zodwa is giving away her R18k wedding dress

Zodwa promised to post more details about the competition on her Instagram page soon.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

WATCH | LOL! Trust Zodwa Wabantu to add some fun to working out

Zodwa Wabantu is making sure she's Dezemba ready.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Keep your nudes to yourself, Zodwa tells 'thirsty' men

Zodwa is not here for people trying to tear her and her Ben 10 apart
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

WATCH | Zodwa has injections to make her cleavage pop: 'I want that summer body'

Zodwa Wabantu is on a mission to stay 'young and fresh'
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Mzansi shooketh beyond belief at Mampintsha's 'dramatic' weight-loss TshisaLIVE
  2. Former Jozi member Crazy Lu dies from 'apparent asthma attack' in Cambodia TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Sho Madjozi's reaction to meeting John Cena is priceless! TshisaLIVE
  4. Ntsiki isn't here for the Rachel Kolisi defenders' club: Do you do this for ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Lerato K and Hulisani slam black women for being 'mean' to Rachel Kolisi TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

The Springboks head to Durban to flaunt their golden win!
Sho Madjozi surprised by John Cena during performance
X