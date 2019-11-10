WATCH | Here's how Zodwa Wabantu kickstarts her day

Queen of vosho Zodwa Wabantu gets her morning off to a great start by "drinking water and minding her own business".

She took to Instagram to post a video encouraging fans to always wake up with a positive attitude.

Also, can we just talk about how madam is just out here in a bikini on a random morning.

She said that having a positive attitude all the time is her way of sticking it to haters, who constantly try and pull her down.

But not today Satan!