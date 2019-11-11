Unathi Nkayi apologises for 'divisive and tribalist' Xhosa comment
Idols SA judge Unathi Nkayi has apologised for her comments about Xhosa people being “tired of holding up the nation”, telling her followers that she was wrong and shouldn't have made the joke.
Unathi faced the Twitter firing squad on Sunday, after she made the comments on live TV.
Congratulating contestant Luyolo Yiba on his stellar performance on the show, Unathi said: “On behalf of the Xhosa people, we are tired of holding up the nation.”
She then named several achievements by SA icons, including actors John Kani and Atandwa Kani, Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and herself, before including Luyolo on the list.
“We are finally happy that we have someone from the Eastern Cape in the finale,” she added.
#IdolsSA hawu Unathi you said this👇🏾@IdolsSA @Mzansimagic #Luyolo pic.twitter.com/BzH3WCTaZN— #humanDignity (@angie43639902) November 10, 2019
Her comments went viral, with many accusing her of tribalism and “dividing the country”.
Other threatened to boycott the show if Unathi did not apologise.
She initially responded on Instagram to a fan, saying: “I hear you sthandwa. I was accused of favouring Sneziey too. Comes with the job. Just vote Qha,” she wrote.
However, as her name shot up the Twitter trends list, Unathi took to the social media platform to explain that she was simply trying to carry on a joke that had been “passed around” lately.
“It saddens me that I have broken so many hearts with what I said tonight. What I saw was a beautiful joke being passed around this past week by so many South Africans not necessarily Xhosa and wanted to share.”
She said she was wrong to do so and apologised to those who were offended.
Meanwhile, social media was filled with reactions.
"I hear you sthandwa" like really?— Filwe❤ (@Fifsiza) November 10, 2019
You may have just ruined someone's future and all you say is "I hear you"....No dear,you need to own up now. #IdolsSA #Luyolo #unathi #Sneizey pic.twitter.com/u0TGftppPS
Hayi sani naye Unathi is dividing icountry now worse we were doing well kanjani 😏 pic.twitter.com/hXQZVcNZgu— Okuhle (@just_Okuhle) November 10, 2019
"IF" you hurt our feeling? @Unathi_Africa I love you but this apology is not accepted. You are aware that you broke our heart, then you turn around and say "IF" you hurt our feelings. I know you can do better sisi. #unathi #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/irc9hvOd18— Khothatso Melika Mohapi (@melika_mohapi) November 10, 2019
As the Xhosa delegation, we are distancing ourselves from the words spoken by Unathi. Luyolo has worked extremely hard to get to where he is today. He does not deserve to be punished for Unathi's ignorance. Do the right thing, vote Luyolo for clear skin. pic.twitter.com/aCxUifelIE— FlawlesslyXhosa (@premium_xh) November 10, 2019
People are now gonna vote for Sneziey not because they love her but because of that comment khona bezolaya amaxhosa#TeamLuyolo please let's take the boy to the top and ignore the comment. #unathi pic.twitter.com/Egcrj0trXR— Siyethemba (@Siyethemba5) November 10, 2019
So according to #Unathi because I'm Zulu and #IdolsLuyolo is Xhosa #Shutvele ngizo votela u #idolssneziey because yena ungumZulu 🙄🤔 The way I love @Unathi_Africa ngakhona but mara naye sometimes pic.twitter.com/wdSYn14Fyt— #ZuluManWithSomePower (@LAMN_325i) November 10, 2019
If Yuloyo doesnt win you owe him alot ngalama kaka owakhulumile @Unathi_Africa #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/8bWlTqkbkZ— Buhle Ndwandwe (@BuhleNdwandwe) November 10, 2019
@Unathi_Kwaza you have let us down as the Nation, you must resign or take 2years leave from #IdolsSA or we will be forced to use #UnathiMustFall . We have enough Tribalist’s in RSA including you @Unathi_Kwaza— SABELO SIGUDU KUBEKA (@SabeloSigudu) November 10, 2019
#IdolsSA haibo people are no longer gona vote for Luyolo just becuz of what Unathi said... pic.twitter.com/VITVKqLZOs— Nombuso Lusenga (@nombusongl) November 10, 2019