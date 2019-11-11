Unathi Nkayi apologises for 'divisive and tribalist' Xhosa comment

Idols SA judge Unathi Nkayi has apologised for her comments about Xhosa people being “tired of holding up the nation”, telling her followers that she was wrong and shouldn't have made the joke.

Unathi faced the Twitter firing squad on Sunday, after she made the comments on live TV.

Congratulating contestant Luyolo Yiba on his stellar performance on the show, Unathi said: “On behalf of the Xhosa people, we are tired of holding up the nation.”

She then named several achievements by SA icons, including actors John Kani and Atandwa Kani, Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and herself, before including Luyolo on the list.

“We are finally happy that we have someone from the Eastern Cape in the finale,” she added.