Fans diss Maphorisa for 'sabotaging' SA hip-hop with Faith Ntseki’s music

15 November 2019 - 11:00 By Kyle Zeeman
DJ Maphorisa is accused of 'lying' to Faith about her talent.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Fans are ready to cancel DJ Maphorisa, claiming that he “lied” to reality star Faith Ntseki about her musical talent.

The superstar producer has earned his cred several times over with his mega hits, but fans think he misstepped and even “sabotaged” the game by working with Faith on her music career.

Maphorisa helped release her EP under his record label, Blaqboy Music.

A video of Faith in studio with Maphorisa went viral on Thursday. In it, Faith can be heard dropping bars while Maphorisa makes noises in approval.

Fans were not impressed by sis and her skills. They believe that she is better off just chilling on the 'gram or taking over reality TV.

They also claimed that she was polluting SA hip-hop and needed to get out of the game.

Maphorisa responded to the backlash, saying SA hip-hop needs Faith and defending his decision to work with her.

“SA hip-hop needs Faith. Saving the game beat by beat - Maphorisa,” he wrote in a tweet.

Still the firing squad was in formation and not about to let up.

They went in hard on Faith and Maphorisa until the pair were trending on Twitter.

Cava some of the reactions:

