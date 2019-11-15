Fans diss Maphorisa for 'sabotaging' SA hip-hop with Faith Ntseki’s music
Fans are ready to cancel DJ Maphorisa, claiming that he “lied” to reality star Faith Ntseki about her musical talent.
The superstar producer has earned his cred several times over with his mega hits, but fans think he misstepped and even “sabotaged” the game by working with Faith on her music career.
Maphorisa helped release her EP under his record label, Blaqboy Music.
A video of Faith in studio with Maphorisa went viral on Thursday. In it, Faith can be heard dropping bars while Maphorisa makes noises in approval.
Fans were not impressed by sis and her skills. They believe that she is better off just chilling on the 'gram or taking over reality TV.
They also claimed that she was polluting SA hip-hop and needed to get out of the game.
Maphorisa responded to the backlash, saying SA hip-hop needs Faith and defending his decision to work with her.
“SA hip-hop needs Faith. Saving the game beat by beat - Maphorisa,” he wrote in a tweet.
Saving the game Beat By Beat... - Maphorisa
Still the firing squad was in formation and not about to let up.
They went in hard on Faith and Maphorisa until the pair were trending on Twitter.
Cava some of the reactions:
i just wanna have a real conversation with maphorisa about faith nketsi. does he, in his hear of hearts, genuinely think she’s dropping bars?— Mama Piano (@LebohangMosia_) November 15, 2019
I really don’t think it’s the bars Maphorisa thinks are fire...🤭— It's SunShine! (@Ke_Tsatsi) November 15, 2019
The fake hype from maphorisa is seriously sending me😂 https://t.co/RoMP6nEXn8— . (@Bobomahl) November 14, 2019
Maphorisa and his friend after Faith Nketsi lefts studio pic.twitter.com/7TU2dlSCCq— Judas Iscariot (@CYnens) November 14, 2019
Maphorisa in the studio with Faith https://t.co/hrahmNVxng pic.twitter.com/2jMG1WV8io— uMalume Ntswembu (@PrettyBoyMweza) November 14, 2019
That "yhoooo" from Maphorisa 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭— Torn Wolf (@ReggieTheRapper) November 14, 2019
I really hope my Bros don't lie to me like this. 💔 https://t.co/nbOzpSuE9g
Maphorisa is the person co-signing this garbage? Smh https://t.co/UOphxVwx4y— Raéshon (@AyyyItsRae) November 15, 2019