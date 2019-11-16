TshisaLIVE

Siya Kolisi gushes over his queen Rachel

16 November 2019 - 16:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Siya Kolisi has paid tribute to his wife, Rachel for 'holding it down' behind the scenes.
Siya Kolisi has paid tribute to his wife, Rachel for 'holding it down' behind the scenes.
Image: Instagram/Siya Kolisi

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has paid tribute to his wifey, Rachel for her unconditional support.

It's no secret that being married to a sports star can be challenging, especially with the grueling routines and travel schedules, and Siya is grateful to Rachel for being behind him all the way.

Siya made history as the first black captain to lead the Springboks to victory at the recent  rugby world cup. 

But everyone knows behind every successful man, there's a woman right? 

And, Siya paid glowing tribute to the queen who played a pivotal part in his success. 

"Thanks for always being there for me, believing in me and pushing me to be the best I can be." 

Aww!

Brickz joins prison choir

"Brickz is part of a choir in prison. They usually perform in church or weddings."
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

WATCH | Steve Harvey gives DJ Fresh a shout-out in America

'That boy over there, he knockin' them over the head'
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Kelly Khumalo: The most hurtful thing is being called a 'killer'

'I think that hurts because I'm not a killer. I may be a hell lot of things, but I am not a killer ...'
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

LISTEN | Pearl Thusi on adoption: Our grandmothers also did this for our parents

'Women do this every day, our grandmothers did this for our parents'
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Zandi Khumalo on Senzo Meyiwa murder: 'I wonder if they just want to see the ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Artists slam Burna Boy on Africans Unite concert line-up, government distances ... TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | John Cena refuses to take legal action against Sho Madjozi over song TshisaLIVE
  4. Fans diss Maphorisa for 'sabotaging' SA hip-hop with Faith Nketsi’s music TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Steve Harvey gives DJ Fresh a shout-out in America TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Residents pick up the pieces of what they used to call home: Post-tornado clean ...
Another 'tornado' spotted in KZN amid storm warning
X