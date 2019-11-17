Enhle Mbali: When waves hit, stay still as a rock and stagger through

In the wake of the storm surrounding her personal life, Enhle Mbali is focused on her career and newly launched fashion label Essie Apparel.

Ever since confirming her divorce from DJ Black Coffee earlier this week, Enhle has received an overwhelming amount of support from fellow celebs and fans.

In one of her recent Instagram posts, Enhle has some words of wisdom to share.

"When waves hit stay still as a rock and stagger through. Tastes sweeter when u get there."

In a separate post, Enhle gushed over her mom for raising her to be a strong woman.

"A single mother raise this brave woman. I love you infinity and infinity."

