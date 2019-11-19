Nina Hastie says glandular fever is to blame for 5kg weight gain

Comedian Nina Hastie has opened up about depression and how health issues led her to gaining weight.

The ever-so funny Nina named and shamed a fan who criticised her for gaining weight.

She shared a screenshot on Instagram in which she called out the body-shamer for a not-so nice DM.

On the screenshot the fan told Nina she had gained some weight, but said she still loved her.

Known for telling it like it is, Nina told the fan to “F**k off” and proceeded to expose the fan on her Instagram.

She then decided to explain the reasons why she gained so much weight, and how having glandular fever meant she was not able to exercise.

“If you were wondering why I was posting such clearly body showy-offy videos, let me explain why: I actually happened to have put on quite a bit of weight (5kg to be exact) which is a full clothing size on my little 1.55m frame.

“Reasons being is that I had glandular fever this past year and was unable to exercise. The glandular fever affected my immune system, and because of that it lead to some insulin absorption issues making my body super-prone to putting on weight.”

She said glandular fever was not the only thing that led her to weight gain as she also had slight depression because of the effects of the illness.

“Also, slight depression due to not being able to exercise because I was struggling with the effects of glandular fever, and then sometimes I get little f**k heads who send me messages in my DMs like this.”

Seeing that she's going through a lot, Nina had a thing or two she wanted to tell people who were calling her out for gaining weight.

“So f**k you, I will post my fat 36-year-old stomach on this app with hardly any clothing because this year I’ve also achieved some f**king astounding things in my professional and personal life, not all of which your simple little mind is privy to.”