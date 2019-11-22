Somizi: I hate small talk, there's nothing small about me

One thing you shouldn't do is engage in small talk with Somizi, because he believes there is nothing small about him.

Somizi shared a video on Instagram this week explaining how much he hates small talk and doesn't get why people keep starting pointless chats with him.

“I'm in KwaZulu-Natal I've got a gig here but my point is the last thing I need is small talk. I hate small talk, there's nothing small about me. I've got a big personality, big everything. Like I said, yes big.'

He said it would be better to just say hi than ask dumb questions.

“I hate small talk. I mean, I'm on a flight to Durban and someone asks me whether I'm going to Durban. Like, inside I'm like no, I'm going to open the door and jump off when it passes through Nkandla or Newcastle. So, please don't small talk me, just say hi.”