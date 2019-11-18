Somizi bumps into his 'idol' Boy George, and their meeting is too fab for words

Somizi Mhlongo said he screamed with excitement when he spotted British pop icon Boy George on the streets of Monaco during his recent trip abroad. We imagine he must have nearly fainted when the celeb not only stopped to chat to him, but told him he looked fabulous.

Somizi recounted what meeting Boy George meant to him in an Instagram post, saying: "He was my idol before I knew of Elton John. Lady Gaga. Madonna. Grace Jones. Before Sam Smith was. Anyone born in my era and gay to be precise will know what this man means to us all over the world."