Somizi bumps into his 'idol' Boy George, and their meeting is too fab for words
Somizi Mhlongo said he screamed with excitement when he spotted British pop icon Boy George on the streets of Monaco during his recent trip abroad. We imagine he must have nearly fainted when the celeb not only stopped to chat to him, but told him he looked fabulous.
Somizi recounted what meeting Boy George meant to him in an Instagram post, saying: "He was my idol before I knew of Elton John. Lady Gaga. Madonna. Grace Jones. Before Sam Smith was. Anyone born in my era and gay to be precise will know what this man means to us all over the world."
So as we were walking out of the hotel here I see my icon I scream with excitement as if we knew each other and haven't seen each other for days. Boy George I scream he turns and says honey u look fab . I say wow what a coincidence he says it's not honey we had an appointment. We carry on for a good 5 min whilst my husband stares with wonder as to who is this man somizi is so gaga over. He then insists that we come to his show tonight but unfortunately it's our last day in Monaco. As we leave I knew immediately that I've found my long lost brother my idol before I knew of Elton John. Lady gaga. Madonna. Grace Jones. Before Sam Smith was. Anyone born in my era and gay to be precise will know what this man means to us all over the world . I can't wait to visit u in the states and u visit me in Africa....... when stars align......@boygeorgeofficial
The Idols SA judge said his husband, Mohale Motaung, must have been wondering "who is this man Somizi is so gaga over" while the pair were chatting.
If, like Mohale, you're too young to understand what the all fuss is about, here's what you need to know about Boy George:
- The 58-year-old musician was one of the world's first pop stars to flaunt the sort of head-turning, gender-fluid look for which Somizi himself has become famous.
- He's the former front man of the British band Culture Club, which released their debut album way back in 1982. Some of their biggest hits include Do You Really Want To Hurt Me? and Karma Chameleon.
- The band reunited to release their sixth studio album Life last year.
- The Guardian reports that a biopic about him is in the works.
- He's now officially BFFs with Somhale — he even said so in an Instagram post.