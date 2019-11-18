The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Eight of Somizi's best & worst fashion moments from 'Idols SA' season 15

18 November 2019 - 12:58 By Ricci-Lee Kalish
Let's be honest, Somizi Mhlongo's outfits were one of the best reasons to tune in to 'SA Idols' week after week.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

With the charismatic Somizi Mhlongo on the judging panel, it is easy to forget that Idols SA is a singing competition and not a celebration of this celeb's fabulous wardrobe.

With season 15 having drawn to a close on Sunday, we take a look back at the best and worst of Somizi's outfits during the competition. He might not get it right every time, but his love of fashion is contagious and his willingness to take style risks is worth applauding.

SOMIZI'S BEST LOOKS

A SEQUINNED LOVE AFFAIR

This sequinned suit proves that Somizi can pull off even the most OTT outfit with aplomb. As this look is extra enough, the celeb wisely toned down his styling and let his well-toned chest do most of the talking. His candy-pink quaff is the cherry on top of a very delicious cake.

SHOWING FLAMES

Showing us that male fashion can evolve past the ever-present suit and tie, Somizi rocked this fiery asymmetrical ensemble that's part tuxedo, part ball gown. The combination of blonde bob and masculine tattoos further emphasises the exciting mix of masculine and feminine elements for which we've come to know and love the celeb.

KEEPING IT CASUAL-CHIC

With this chic look, which is about as close to casual as Somizi got on the Idols SA stage, he gave us a breather from all those gowns, capes and OTT statement pieces. We love the gold appliqué on his jacket, that he paired it with a simple form-fitting black tee and the giant rainbow flag he waved in support of the LGBTQI+ community.

CHANNELLING BILLY PORTER

Somizi told the Sunday Times that Pose actor Billy Porter is one of his style icons and in this look he reminded us of the Hollywood star. His suit is quite stunning on its own, but the addition of the tulle cape sends this look into the fashion stratosphere. 

It's also clear he feels he can conquer the world in this outfit and, as we all know, confidence is the best fashion accessory.

SOMIZI'S WORST LOOKS

MAROON IS JUST SAD RED

There is never a right time to wear a maroon suit. Though the silhouette of this jacket is beautiful and the suit fits him like a glove, this look is dull compared with his other outfits. Perhaps pairing it with a white shirt would have lifted the drab colour.

The styling didn't seem to help matters either. The blue bolo tie comes out of left field and even the celeb's quaff looks a little frizzy and disappointed.

KITSCH AND COSTUMEY

We love Somizi for his flamboyance, but there's a fine line between avant garde outfit and dress-up party costume. With this look, he crosses that line.

The futuristic ensemble reminds us of a less stylish Effie Trinket in Hunger Games movies — and that's saying a lot, because the character has a permanent spot on our list of the worst-dressed film characters of all time.

LESS IS SOMETIMES MORE

We adore the monochromatic colour palette of this look. However, the jacket under this dramatic cape is ill-fitting and ageing. There is so much happening here our eyes don't know where to focus. 

NEITHER HERE NOR THERE

If the old-school suit worn by KFC's Colonel Sanders and one of the bedazzled jumpsuits worn by Elvis Presley had a love child, this would be it. It's a look that just feels confused — something that's not helped by those busy Christian Louboutin boots.

