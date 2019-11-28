Gigi Lamayne aims to create jobs and change lives with new app

Rapper Gigi Lamayne is on her way to make SA great again. She's doing so through a new app that aims to help alleviate unemployment.

A first for women in tech (according to her), Gigi shared on social media that she was all about changing lives with her new app.

My Fixer is an app linking verified, professional service providers - including plumbers, electricians and domestic workers - to potential customers.

"I’d hate to be clout chasing when I could be changing lives. My Fixer SA is my way! Giving jobs to people is more sustainable than anything, fam," Gigi said of the service.