Gigi Lamayne on mental breakdown & overcoming depression:

A year after being hospitalised for attempting suicide, Gigi Lamayne has opened up about the changes she's made and how she's putting herself first.

Gigi shared a thread on Twitter, detailing what led to her nearly giving up on life.

“Last year on November 4. It nearly almost ended for me. I was in a dark pit with the wrong company, lonely, hurt and frustrated. What a movie my life has been. Waking up and realising in that hospital bed that some things gotta change ... at 24.”

She added that besides being constantly bashed on social media, she was sad and young.

“It all died when I put people before me. I was in a toxic relationship. Forgot to love myself because I was too busy trying to fix another.”

The rapper shared some of the pain she went through before she decided to change her life.

“I was isolated from friends. I was accused daily, humiliated publicly and stripped off (sic) my dignity. My people watched in horror because everybody knew.”