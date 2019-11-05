Gigi Lamayne on mental breakdown & overcoming depression:
'Last year on November 4. It nearly almost ended for me. I was in a dark pit with the wrong company, lonely, hurt and frustrated'
A year after being hospitalised for attempting suicide, Gigi Lamayne has opened up about the changes she's made and how she's putting herself first.
Gigi shared a thread on Twitter, detailing what led to her nearly giving up on life.
“Last year on November 4. It nearly almost ended for me. I was in a dark pit with the wrong company, lonely, hurt and frustrated. What a movie my life has been. Waking up and realising in that hospital bed that some things gotta change ... at 24.”
She added that besides being constantly bashed on social media, she was sad and young.
“It all died when I put people before me. I was in a toxic relationship. Forgot to love myself because I was too busy trying to fix another.”
The rapper shared some of the pain she went through before she decided to change her life.
“I was isolated from friends. I was accused daily, humiliated publicly and stripped off (sic) my dignity. My people watched in horror because everybody knew.”
Now the rapper has shared her future plans and projects with fans.
“2020 we have the Amsterdam tour, The Gigi Gang Show, the presidential inauguration and also, a really cool business venture I’m going to be announcing soon that gets everyone involved. This simply shows that God walks with us in our darkest times until we clean up house.”
Gigi reiterated the importance of getting rid of bad energy by letting go of people who don't build you or aren't for you. “In 2020, bad friends gotta go for you. Dream and passion killers gotta go. Toxic abusive relationships gotta go. It’s time to live for you.”
She said the time to love and live for you was now.
“Pray hard. My life is and will become the biggest testimony to this. Let them talk. One day they’ll have girl children too. Live to inspire. You can’t fix anyone. Remember to look into your past too and why you make certain decisions. You’d be shocked.
“Just because you came from an abusive home, doesn’t mean you deserve to abuse or be abused. The cycle stops somewhere. Love to you all. Thank you for loving me.”
