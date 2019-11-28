IN MEMES| KB gets all the kudos in Lebo Mathosa biopic
After months of battering off criticism for her portrayal of Lebo Mathosa in a biopic on the star's life, KB Motsilanyane seems to have finally won over audiences.
The actress was cast to play an adult Lebo in BET's Dream: The Lebo Mathosa Story.
The show has been on TV for a few weeks now, and after Wednesday night's episode, fans were convinced that KB had the things that made the pots to be done.
The decision to cast KB for the role split fans, who flooded social media to make their feelings known.
They claimed that the star lacked the “energy” and “extraordinary personality” Lebo had.
KB took it all in her stride and told TshisaLIVE last month that she is more focused on “telling” Lebo Mathosa's story than trying to “be” her.
“I realised I was given a responsibility with something so precious and something that belongs to everybody and being entrusted with it. So, I'm honoured to play this role, I do it with the utmost respect. For me it's not just Lebo, she was a human being, she belongs to many people I haven't met in my life and they are going to watch this.”
Fast forward to Wednesday and the KB stan club was in full force, filling social media TLs with memes and messages about the star.
KB killing it though 👌👌👌 #LeboMathosaBET pic.twitter.com/BB4t1mejwP— Otto_M (@Otto_Mpodi) November 27, 2019
Do you guys still feel like KB doesn’t deserve to play #LeboMathosaBET?— Silo 🍂 (@AusiSilo) November 27, 2019
She’s doing a 👌🏾 job. pic.twitter.com/vW1oV5MkTT
It's about that time again 💃💃💃 #LeboMathosaBET pic.twitter.com/jtx9sHAcT3— someone's daughter (@SharleneBotha_) November 27, 2019
In this scene she definitely looks Lebo #LeboMathosaBET— Mngani kamaStende (@Charles_Dust) November 27, 2019
They are killing it ♥️ #LeboMathosaBET pic.twitter.com/nC1j7UW1xQ— Langa 🌞 (@Langelihle_S) November 27, 2019
KB is murdering this lead role #LeboMathosaBET pic.twitter.com/QPKImGxndZ— Abuti Ne-Ohhhh (@JhastN30) November 27, 2019
KB deserves all kinds of awards for this role #LeboMathosaBET— Aubz 👊 (@Aubreychiibi) November 27, 2019
Me each episode of #LeboMathosaBET pic.twitter.com/PukZg3VQe5— Otsile (@TsileSimelela) November 27, 2019