IN MEMES| KB gets all the kudos in Lebo Mathosa biopic

28 November 2019 - 10:02 By Kyle Zeeman
Actress and musician KB Motsilanyane plays the role of Lebo Mathosa in the biopic.
Image: Gallo Images/Daily Sun/Morapedi Mashashe

After months of battering off criticism for her portrayal of Lebo Mathosa in a biopic on the star's life, KB Motsilanyane seems to have finally won over audiences.

The actress was cast to play an adult Lebo in BET's Dream: The Lebo Mathosa Story.

The show has been on TV for a few weeks now, and after Wednesday night's episode, fans were convinced that KB had the things that made the pots to be done.

The decision to cast KB for the role split fans, who flooded social media to make their feelings known.

They claimed that the star lacked the “energy” and “extraordinary personality” Lebo had.

KB took it all in her stride and told TshisaLIVE last month that she is more focused on “telling” Lebo Mathosa's story than trying to “be” her.

I realised I was given a responsibility with something so precious and something that belongs to everybody and being entrusted with it. So, I'm honoured to play this role, I do it with the utmost respect. For me it's not just Lebo, she was a human being, she belongs to many people I haven't met in my life and they are going to watch this.”

Fast forward to Wednesday and the KB stan club was in full force, filling social media TLs with memes and messages about the star.

