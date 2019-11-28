SNAPS | Five times Pearl Thusi served us all the sauce during her stay in Lagos
Media personality Pearl Thusi lived it up in Lagos, Nigeria, with stunning outfits and facebeats. Mama Pantha may have left us behind during her short trip, but she made sure to give us a glimpse behind the scenes of all the glitz and glam.
She had so much fun that she even contemplated extending her stay. Before we show you all the regal dresses she's been wearing, here's the one snap of her killer facebeat that almost shut her Instagram down.
“Nigeria really knows how to treat a girl like a queen,” she said.
View this post on Instagram
Just another day in Lagos... ♥️🇳🇬. Thank you for a fun shoot @abbykedomina1 💕♥️🥰 missed you! Nigeria really know how to treat a girl like a Queen. This place iyangfanela guys. 💕. Face : @skyebeauty1 Hair : @tea.styles We weren't even done. Still blended brows and lips... Yall were 🔥
A queen indeed. Here are the snaps:
Dazzling in red
A queen
All Africa Music Awards host with the most