SNAPS | Five times Pearl Thusi served us all the sauce during her stay in Lagos

28 November 2019 - 12:19 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Pearl Thusi living it up in Lagos, Nigeria.
Image: Instagram/Pearl Thusi

Media personality Pearl Thusi lived it up in Lagos, Nigeria, with stunning outfits and facebeats. Mama Pantha may have left us behind during her short trip, but she made sure to give us a glimpse behind the scenes of all the glitz and glam.

She had so much fun that she even contemplated extending her stay. Before we show you all the regal dresses she's been wearing, here's the one snap of her killer facebeat that almost shut her Instagram down.

“Nigeria really knows how to treat a girl like a queen,” she said. 

A queen indeed. Here are the snaps:

Dazzling in red

A queen

All Africa Music Awards host with the most

