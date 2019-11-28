SNAPS | Five times Pearl Thusi served us all the sauce during her stay in Lagos

Media personality Pearl Thusi lived it up in Lagos, Nigeria, with stunning outfits and facebeats. Mama Pantha may have left us behind during her short trip, but she made sure to give us a glimpse behind the scenes of all the glitz and glam.

She had so much fun that she even contemplated extending her stay. Before we show you all the regal dresses she's been wearing, here's the one snap of her killer facebeat that almost shut her Instagram down.

“Nigeria really knows how to treat a girl like a queen,” she said.