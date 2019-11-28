TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Jub Jub's new reality show to lift lid on Mampintsha and Babes' turbulent relationship

28 November 2019 - 08:55 By Masego Seemela
Mampintsha and Babes Wodumo's 'toxic' relationship pulls the focus on Moja Love in December.
Mampintsha and Babes Wodumo's 'toxic' relationship pulls the focus on Moja Love in December.
Image: Instagram/Babes Wodumo

Babes and Mampintsha's controversial relationship will be thrown back into the public eye, this time through a Moja Love reality show co-produced by rapper Jub Jub and Aubrey Tau.

Taking to Instagram, Jub Jub shared graphic snippets of Babes and Mampintsha. In one scene, Mampintsha can be seen emotionally breaking down. In another, Babes can be seen pushing Jub Jub and splashing water in Mampintsha's face. 

In the video, Jub Jub said the show will give viewers more of an insight into the couple's relationship, which many people “claim” to know or “think” they know.

“People like to talk about things they don't know. There has been hearsay that these two don't love each other,” Jub Jub said in the intro to the first snippet.

He added that the pair are known for publicly fighting and arguing, but he believes they're  just dangerously in love with each other.

Babes and Mampintsha's relationship has made headlines ever since a video of Mampintsha hitting Babes several times went viral. They both opened cases of assault against each other. 

The matter was later referred to Families SA for mediation and the couple have since reconciled.

