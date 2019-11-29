IN MEMES | Mzansi has decided to stan forever over Mo and Mome
You would think that Mzansi was celebrating Valentine's Day not Black Friday, after comedian Tol Ass Mo and his wife Mome served #lovegoals on Thursday night's episode of their reality show.
During several moments where they embraced or showed love to each other, the couple had people in their feels.
The couple spent some time together and went for a pamper date, leaving the kids behind.
During their date, they spoke about the kids and how their daughter was being bullied at school.
Mo said they were trying to teach their children to protect themselves.
But there was a special moment when the pair were preparing for a show and Mome walked down the stairs looking like something out of a fashion magazine.
Mo couldn't help but gush over his wife, but they soon got into an argument and were ignoring each other.
It all ended well though, with the pair talking about their issues and praying together.
It was a lot for fans, who flooded social media with messages and memes in appreciation of the pair.
#MoandMome— Tacha_Bae🔱🔱🔱 (@letso_s) November 28, 2019
I love their family mahn ... pic.twitter.com/Dq9zVOi1cN
#MoandMome couples that pray together ❤😭 pic.twitter.com/3VyXnmM3z3— Hloxx M🇿🇦 (@m_sannah) November 28, 2019
This was deep.— Lwazi Msomi (@RealLwaziMsomi) November 28, 2019
A woman that prays for you and your prosperity in life is the deepest form of love there is.
He's so lucky.#MoAndMome pic.twitter.com/m6Ienl4Ks4
I just love love,they make me believe in marriage #MoandMome pic.twitter.com/0rmXESOUJR— Sharon Tubaki (@SharonTubaki) November 28, 2019
One of the best reality shows in SA #MoAndMome 🔥🔥👌👌 pic.twitter.com/7769JHh9R6— Mafoko Mokwena (@MokwenaMafoko) November 28, 2019
This moment right here ♥️ #MoandMome pic.twitter.com/r64PMHUDzj— ✨Ms_Leighrah👑 (@Lira_Ngubz) November 28, 2019
Ngisasho, 30 minutes is not enough #MoandMome pic.twitter.com/lS0oFuvdgI— Nosi 🌺 (@Miss_Shazzyshaz) November 28, 2019
Retweet and Hit an like for our fave couples #MoandMome pic.twitter.com/bg9O5HipbY— IG:Joy-Zelda (@joy_zelda) November 28, 2019