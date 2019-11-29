TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Mzansi has decided to stan forever over Mo and Mome

29 November 2019 - 12:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Tol Ass Mo and his wife Mome are #CoupleGoals.
Tol Ass Mo and his wife Mome are #CoupleGoals.
Image: Via Instagram

You would think that Mzansi was celebrating Valentine's Day not Black Friday, after comedian Tol Ass Mo and his wife Mome served #lovegoals on Thursday night's episode of their reality show.

During several moments where they embraced or showed love to each other, the couple had people in their feels. 

The couple spent some time together and went for a pamper date, leaving the kids behind.

During their date, they spoke about the kids and how their daughter was being bullied at school.

Mo said they were trying to teach their children to protect themselves.

But there was a special moment when the pair were preparing for a show and Mome walked down the stairs looking like something out of a fashion magazine.

Mo couldn't help but gush over his wife, but they soon got into an argument and were ignoring each other.

It all ended well though, with the pair talking about their issues and praying together.

It was a lot for fans, who flooded social media with messages and memes in appreciation of the pair.

MORE

Mzansi can’t get enough of Khumo on Mo and Mome’s reality show

Khumo is a whole mood.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Fans want Somizi back after Tol Ass Mo’s reality show gets off to a rocky start

Did it fall flat or were we just not in the mood?
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

WATCH | Tol Ass Mo's daughter shares beauty wisdom with girls

Khumo shares tips on how to look good with other girls.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Itu Khune branches out for brunch with his sister and gets dragged TshisaLIVE
  2. Maphorisa slammed for 'overworking' Kabza de Small TshisaLIVE
  3. Black Coffee on divorce: I don’t owe anyone anything TshisaLIVE
  4. 'F**k you! You don’t even know me in real life': Sarah Langa claps back at ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Sonia Mbele on Hallelujah outburst: I was not under the influence of anything TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X