IN MEMES | Mzansi has decided to stan forever over Mo and Mome

You would think that Mzansi was celebrating Valentine's Day not Black Friday, after comedian Tol Ass Mo and his wife Mome served #lovegoals on Thursday night's episode of their reality show.

During several moments where they embraced or showed love to each other, the couple had people in their feels.

The couple spent some time together and went for a pamper date, leaving the kids behind.

During their date, they spoke about the kids and how their daughter was being bullied at school.

Mo said they were trying to teach their children to protect themselves.

But there was a special moment when the pair were preparing for a show and Mome walked down the stairs looking like something out of a fashion magazine.

Mo couldn't help but gush over his wife, but they soon got into an argument and were ignoring each other.

It all ended well though, with the pair talking about their issues and praying together.

It was a lot for fans, who flooded social media with messages and memes in appreciation of the pair.