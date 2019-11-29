TshisaLIVE

Moozlie just can't win with the trolls: Some of you guys are just sad, shame

29 November 2019 - 09:00 By TshisaLIVE
Rapper and TV personality Nomuzi 'Moozlie' Mabena is confused by the shade she keeps getting, no matter what she does.
Image: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu

Can someone please balance Moozlie a bit, because she believes that no matter what she does, people always talk.

Bringing light to her confusion, Moozlie shared on social media that shade kept being thrown her way, whether good or bad.

Moozlie recently reached a million followers on Instagram, and to celebrate she shared a gorgeous snap of herself. Little did she know her excitement would be cut short as a tweep told her to “go work. That sh*t don't pay bills.”

This then led to the rapper typing out her post alluding to how miserable people were for saying such comments.

“You reach a million followers on the gram, you get trolled. You congratulate someone on doing something epic, you get told you’re actually jealous. You retweet your friend’s video, you get told to focus on yourself ... like?!”

She was met with support from people, telling her not to mind the noise but rather to focus on herself. 

Speaking to TshisaLIVE recently, Nomuzi called for SA artists to follow the example of DJ Black Coffee and support each other. 

“You have to respect Black Coffee - the guy just commands that. He also inspires you to respect yourself. There is always this sense of unity around him - it's an aura.

“Everyone on the line-up (of Black Coffee's Music is King concert) gets along with each other and there is a sense of family. It's not about one big star, but about seeing the superstar in each other.”

