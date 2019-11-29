Moozlie just can't win with the trolls: Some of you guys are just sad, shame

Can someone please balance Moozlie a bit, because she believes that no matter what she does, people always talk.

Bringing light to her confusion, Moozlie shared on social media that shade kept being thrown her way, whether good or bad.

Moozlie recently reached a million followers on Instagram, and to celebrate she shared a gorgeous snap of herself. Little did she know her excitement would be cut short as a tweep told her to “go work. That sh*t don't pay bills.”