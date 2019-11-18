Best & worst dressed celebs at the SA Style Awards
Somizi, Moozlie, Zuraida Jardine and more ... These are the A-listers who set the red carpet aflame for all the right reasons — and those who need to consider burning the outfits they wore
The City of Gold turned crimson on Sunday night, in honour of the SA Style Awards.
Celebs set the red carpet at Sandton City's Diamond Walk aflame, dressed for this year's theme, “Shades of Red”.
For 23 years, the awards have been celebrating locals with a flair for fashion who are doing great things in their respective industries, by handing out accolades for the “Most Stylish” individual(s) in various categories. (Check out the full list of 2019 SA Style Award-winners here.)
As you can imagine, it was all glitz and glamour, but with such an event come fashion favourites and faux pas.
Here's our pick of the best and worst dressed A-listers on the night::
BEST DRESSED
VANESSA CARREIRA-COUTROULIS
The award for the ultimate Lady in Red has to go to the former Miss SA. No matter how beautiful other attendees looked in colour du jour, Carreira-Coutroulis took the cake with her choice of silhouette and styling.
The sharp asymmetric cut of her gown was perfectly juxtaposed by the flowing fabric from which it was made, while her polka-dot peep-toe heels added an exciting bit of personality to her look. A sleek, high ponytail and natural make-up were the ideal finishing touches.
NOMUZI “MOOZLIE” MABENA
Looking like a fashion bandit in the Wild West, it's no wonder the rapper won the award for SA's Most Stylish Performing Artist in Music. Steering clear of anything mundane, Moozlie rocked a pair of flared sequinned pants with a velvet jacket. She gave a nod to the event's dress code, “Shades of Red”, by draping a patterned scarf over her flaming locks and adding a pop of colour with her clutch.
ROXY BURGER
There's nothing we love more than an evening dress that's been styled to perfection, and that's precisely what the host of How Do I Look SA gave us.
Rather than opting for a long gown, typically spotted on red carpets, Burger sported a bold sequinned midi-dress, which she paired with cheeky make-up, black block heels and a sleek ponytail.
Overall, her look was playful, youthful and refreshing.
GEMAÉN JORDAN TAYLOR
Media personality and fashion fundi Taylor broke all the rules by ignoring the event's red-themed dress code, but he did it in the best possible way. We were dazzled by his sequinned silver suit, which fitted him perfectly and was paired with pointy black brogues.
Taylor let the suit do all the talking. He did not add any unnecessary bits or bobs, and for that we thank him.
WORST DRESSED
LIESL LAURIE
If you're going to “break the rules” by ignoring an event's dress code, then at least offer us something fresh and exciting. Don't show up in a gown that we've seen on countless red carpets.
The former Miss SA's sequinned “naked” dress was pretty, sexy and so, so dull. Paying homage to the “Shades of Red” theme with a red statement necklace or earrings would have added some much needed personality to this look. Gosh, even a simple slick of red lipstick would have done the trick.
GINA MYERS
Winner of The Bachelor SA and make-up artist to the stars, Myers disappointed us. Her tuxedo-meets-gown ensemble swamped her petite frame and those red sock boots were the wrong choice for such a glam look. Perhaps she forgot she was meant to dress in shades of red and slapped them on at the last minute.
Even though we're not madly fond of her dress, the shape was interesting. She should have done what Burger or Carreira-Coutroulis did and showed off the silhouette by wearing her hair in a sleek ponytail.
ZURAIDA JARDINE
The truth is we don't even know where to start on the media personality's get-up, which reminded us of the Flamenco dancer emoji and made her look far older than her 40-something years.
Between the different layers of fabric, random cut-outs and plunging neckline, there was just too much going on with this dress. That's why the star should have kept her styling simple. Sadly she didn't, opting for gauche silver jewellery and a busy half-up do.
SOMIZI MHLONGO
The Idols SA judge never shies away from experimenting with new looks and for that we applaud him, but we're simply not sold on this outfit. If it wasn't for the red sequinned collar and Christian Louboutin boots, he'd be a dead ringer for KFC's Colonel Sanders.
That said, we must congratulate Somgaga for winning this year's Most Stylish Couple award with his hubby, Mohale Motaung.