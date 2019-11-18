Best & worst dressed celebs at the SA Style Awards

The City of Gold turned crimson on Sunday night, in honour of the SA Style Awards.

Celebs set the red carpet at Sandton City's Diamond Walk aflame, dressed for this year's theme, “Shades of Red”.

For 23 years, the awards have been celebrating locals with a flair for fashion who are doing great things in their respective industries, by handing out accolades for the “Most Stylish” individual(s) in various categories. (Check out the full list of 2019 SA Style Award-winners here.)

As you can imagine, it was all glitz and glamour, but with such an event come fashion favourites and faux pas.

Here's our pick of the best and worst dressed A-listers on the night::

BEST DRESSED

VANESSA CARREIRA-COUTROULIS

The award for the ultimate Lady in Red has to go to the former Miss SA. No matter how beautiful other attendees looked in colour du jour, Carreira-Coutroulis took the cake with her choice of silhouette and styling.

The sharp asymmetric cut of her gown was perfectly juxtaposed by the flowing fabric from which it was made, while her polka-dot peep-toe heels added an exciting bit of personality to her look. A sleek, high ponytail and natural make-up were the ideal finishing touches.