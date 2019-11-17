Lifestyle

On My Radar

Somizi's famous for his flamboyant fashion, but who are his style icons?

The 'Idols SA' judge shares his fashion crushes, the songs he's playing on repeat and more

17 November 2019 - 00:00 By Sanet Oberholzer

Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung were the talk of the town when they tied the knot in September. Now they've been named as the winners of the title of Most Stylish Couple at the SA Style Awards 2019.

As someone who continues to pop onto our radar, we asked Somizi what's on his cultural radar:..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Bargain! Why pay R220 for a scarf when you can get the same one for R70? Lifestyle
  2. We tested two of the most unsafe cars on sale in SA – here's what we found Lifestyle
  3. IN PICTURES | Three times Bonang sizzled on red carpet in the States The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. Five simple tips to cook up an amazing bunny chow Food
  5. As a child, people couldn't look at me. It broke my heart, admits Nataniël Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Residents pick up the pieces of what they used to call home: Post-tornado clean ...
Another 'tornado' spotted in KZN amid storm warning
X