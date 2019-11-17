On My Radar
Somizi's famous for his flamboyant fashion, but who are his style icons?
The 'Idols SA' judge shares his fashion crushes, the songs he's playing on repeat and more
17 November 2019 - 00:00
Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung were the talk of the town when they tied the knot in September. Now they've been named as the winners of the title of Most Stylish Couple at the SA Style Awards 2019.
As someone who continues to pop onto our radar, we asked Somizi what's on his cultural radar:..
