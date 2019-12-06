Social media split over snaps from Faith Nketsi's new music video
Since pursuing her rap career, Faith Nketsi has got tongues wagging, but what the streets can't stop talking about are the recent snaps from her new music video, Ishuu.
Faith surprised Mzansi and the hip-hop community with a seven-track EP, titled Disrespectful, in November, but it seems like all is going south real quick.
Shortly after posting a teaser video for her music video, the reality TV star-turned rapper shared snaps of her outfit looks, saying, “I'm a 10 out of 10. Ishuu music video coming soon.”
Though she may look like she's dripping in all that money sauce and classy chic, Faith's snaps have received a wave of mixed signals on social media.
The same pictures were posted on a Faith Nketsi fan page on Twitter, with a caption, “Best rapper in the world”.
While some said that she looked snatched and ready to serve, others felt that she was getting opportunities that she doesn't deserve.
This is the type of attitude people who got the opportunities they don't deserve carry around #faithnketsi #raplikefaithnkesti https://t.co/NXFBiWAzqO— MJ Ncube 🇿🇦 (@mj_ncube) December 5, 2019
Sexiest rapper wannabe pic.twitter.com/wryYr8cuPa— Name cannot be blank (@LoyalToHuawei) December 5, 2019
With that body u can be anything ... pic.twitter.com/bRa1ppT2x0— myfuzzy (@fuzzyfezeka) December 5, 2019
It looks like Faith is blocking all the noise and negativity by focusing on what she now loves, which is rap.
This is not the first flak Faith has received. Earlier this week she was dragged for her poor stage performance and lyrical content.
It left most of her followers telling her to stick to twerking or reality shows, as rapping was clearly not for her.