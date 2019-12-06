Social media split over snaps from Faith Nketsi's new music video

Since pursuing her rap career, Faith Nketsi has got tongues wagging, but what the streets can't stop talking about are the recent snaps from her new music video, Ishuu.

Faith surprised Mzansi and the hip-hop community with a seven-track EP, titled Disrespectful, in November, but it seems like all is going south real quick.

Shortly after posting a teaser video for her music video, the reality TV star-turned rapper shared snaps of her outfit looks, saying, “I'm a 10 out of 10. Ishuu music video coming soon.”