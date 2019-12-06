Rouge hits back at hater: This bullying sh*t doesn’t win
Rapper Rouge is not about to let someone dampen her spirit with their hate, and gives them the feistiest clap back of the year.
Rouge has been on a lucky streak when it comes to her music lately and with her music video gaining popularity, in the more literal sense, she is making sure no-one rains on her parade.
As feisty as her raps, Rouge put a tweep in his place when he suggested that she would be buried by Nadia Nakai if they were to battle on a song.
Showing that she was having none of that nonsense, Rouge shut down the hater's comment and said that his attitude won't get him far in life.
“Fam, what do you gain from this? Should I break your dreams too? You look super young, this type of attitude won't get too far, fam. Nothing was said to you. This bullying sh*t doesn't win.”
Fam, what do you gain from this??? Should I break you dreams too? You look super young, this type of attitude won't get to far fam, nothing was said to you. This bullying shit doesnt win. https://t.co/sI14WK5TUp— #POPULARMUSICVIDEO OUT NOW (@Rouge_Rapper) December 4, 2019
She later shared a video spitting some bars to prove that she had it in her to body any female emcee in SA.
Love this rap shit!!!!! pic.twitter.com/INpgUma230— #POPULARMUSICVIDEO OUT NOW (@Rouge_Rapper) December 4, 2019
Just last month, Rouge dubbed herself the best female rapper in SA causing quite the stir on social media.
While many still debate whether she was the best, Rouge seems to not be showing any signs of slowing down as she keeps pushing for that number one spot.