TshisaLIVE

In Snaps| SA celebs do the decade challenge

09 December 2019 - 11:31 By Unathi Nkanjeni
AKA participate in the decade challenge by posting pics of himself 10 years ago and now.
AKA participate in the decade challenge by posting pics of himself 10 years ago and now.
Image: AKA via Twitter.

The new craze trending on the internet is the decade challenge, and it has seen some of Mzansi's celebs taking a trip down memory lane.

The decade challenge started trending  again this week with people sharing pictures of themselves at the start of the decade and the end of the decade.

Some of those who participated are rapper AKA, transport minister Fikile Mbalula, TV and radio personality Pearl Modiadie and TV personality Bontle Modiselle.

Check out what a difference a decade can make for these SA celebs:

AKA:

Cassper Nyovest:

Fikile Mbalula and EFF leader Julius Malema:

Pearl Modiadie:

Bontle Modiselle:

Terry Pheto:

Thula Sindi and Terry Pheto:

Boity:

Mablerh:

Black Coffee praises Cassper Nyovest's decade transformation

Black Coffee uses one word to describe Cassper's decade transformation.
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Trevor Noah, Sjava and Prince Kaybee among most watched YouTube videos in SA in 2019

YouTube Rewind 2019 shared moments that'll leave you going ahhh, yay or wow! Here's what these videos were.
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Prince Kaybee on plans for 2020: 'I plan to dominate the international market'

'I plan to dominate the international market'
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. Just like Kanye, Sizwe owns a mountain and everyone is shooketh TshisaLIVE
  2. Sorry! Mihlali just confirmed that she's taken TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS | Take a glimpse inside Bonang’s house TshisaLIVE
  4. Maphorisa labelled 'comedian of the year' after Faith Nketsi performance 'flop' TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS | All the sparkle from Zodwa Wabantu's perfume launch TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Celebrating Zozi's Victory
Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
X