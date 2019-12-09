In Snaps| SA celebs do the decade challenge
The new craze trending on the internet is the decade challenge, and it has seen some of Mzansi's celebs taking a trip down memory lane.
The decade challenge started trending again this week with people sharing pictures of themselves at the start of the decade and the end of the decade.
Some of those who participated are rapper AKA, transport minister Fikile Mbalula, TV and radio personality Pearl Modiadie and TV personality Bontle Modiselle.
Check out what a difference a decade can make for these SA celebs:
AKA:
AKA at the start of the decade vs AKA at the end of the decade. 🤘🏽 pic.twitter.com/TqxkWEot57— AKA (@akaworldwide) December 4, 2019
Cassper Nyovest:
Beginning End— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) December 5, 2019
of the of the
Decade. Decade. pic.twitter.com/kwCd4LpGEw
Fikile Mbalula and EFF leader Julius Malema:
#DecadeChallenge pic.twitter.com/GT1XDeEFv0— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) December 7, 2019
Pearl Modiadie:
Start of the End of the— Pearl Modiadie (@PearlModiadie) December 7, 2019
Decade. Decade
#DecadeChallenge pic.twitter.com/mBr8L3mIgg
2009 2019— Pearl Modiadie (@PearlModiadie) December 6, 2019
#DecadeChallenge pic.twitter.com/fNsfosBZpa
Bontle Modiselle:
The start of The end of— BontleBaAfrika Moloi (@BontleModiselle) December 7, 2019
The decade VS The decade#DecadeChallenge pic.twitter.com/QGg6kCR2vz
Terry Pheto:
Thula Sindi and Terry Pheto:
Us at Us at— Thula Sindi (@thulasindi) December 5, 2019
the start of the end of
the decade the decade pic.twitter.com/rMQITrhKul
Boity:
Beginning of the decade— #OwnYourThrone👑 (@Boity) December 6, 2019
VS
The end of the decade. 😁 pic.twitter.com/D3LHOK0NGm
Mablerh:
Me at the start of the decade vs. Me at the end of the decade. 🙆🏽♂️ pic.twitter.com/PNl0XxGl1w— The Emperor of Umlazi (@MaBlerh) December 4, 2019