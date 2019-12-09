Black Coffee praises Cassper Nyovest's decade transformation

Black Coffee is no stranger to giving fellow colleagues praise, and this time he recognised rapper and music icon Cassper Nyovest for his evolution in the past decade.

Black Coffee marvelled at Cassper's then and now post, where Cassper shared two pictures of himself at the beginning and the end of the decade on Twitter.

Although he's noted as the “king” of house music, Black Coffee didn't find any issue giving Cassper praise for his efforts in the hip-hop community.

He commented on the rapper's snaps by using the word, “wow”. Even with the impressive achievements under his belt, Black Coffee still gave credit where it was due.