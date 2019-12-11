Bonang hits back at calls for her to speak to Cyril Ramaphosa about fixing Eskom
Bonang Matheba may have posted videos of her speaking to the president, but that doesn't mean she is going to call Cyril Ramaphosa to ask him to fix Eskom.
The country went through the most this week when the power utility announced that it had implemented stage 6 load-shedding.
It said the decision was made due to a “shortage of capacity” after a technical problem at Medupi power station affected additional generation supply.
Tweeps blamed the blackouts on everything from the weather to former president Jacob Zuma and Ramaphosa.
While they scrambled to find solutions, some called on Bonang to speak to the president.
They pointed out that she was one of the celebs who had video chatted with Ramaphosa during his election campaign.
Reacting to Bonang saying Eskom was drunk, a fan slid in her mentions and wrote: “Why don't you FaceTime your friend Cyril Ramaphosa like you did before the election and tell him to tell his people to stop this madness.”
Bonang hit back, saying: “I love how ya’ll say this like it’s a possibility. Use your brain,” she wrote.
I love how ya’ll say this like it’s a possibility. Use your brain. https://t.co/3bpgbesIqO— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) December 10, 2019
She also slammed claims that she was obsessed with the power utility.
It is not the first time Bonang has hit back at calls for her to speak to the president about national issues.
In September, fans responded to her complaints about the government's alleged inaction on femicide and gender-based violence by asking her to take her grievances to the president on their next FaceTime chat.
She responded to the suggestion, telling her followers that she would if she could.
Nyafetime him! Nyafatime him! You think I wouldn’t if I could?!!— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) September 4, 2019