Bonang hits back at calls for her to speak to Cyril Ramaphosa about fixing Eskom

Bonang Matheba may have posted videos of her speaking to the president, but that doesn't mean she is going to call Cyril Ramaphosa to ask him to fix Eskom.

The country went through the most this week when the power utility announced that it had implemented stage 6 load-shedding.

It said the decision was made due to a “shortage of capacity” after a technical problem at Medupi power station affected additional generation supply.

Tweeps blamed the blackouts on everything from the weather to former president Jacob Zuma and Ramaphosa.

While they scrambled to find solutions, some called on Bonang to speak to the president.

They pointed out that she was one of the celebs who had video chatted with Ramaphosa during his election campaign.