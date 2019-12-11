TshisaLIVE

Bonang hits back at calls for her to speak to Cyril Ramaphosa about fixing Eskom

11 December 2019 - 12:25 By Kyle Zeeman
Bonang says calling the president about Eskom is not a possibility.
Bonang says calling the president about Eskom is not a possibility.
Image: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Bonang Matheba may have posted videos of her speaking to the president, but that doesn't mean she is going to call Cyril Ramaphosa to ask him to fix Eskom.

The country went through the most this week when the power utility announced that it had implemented stage 6 load-shedding.

It said the decision was made due to a “shortage of capacity” after a technical problem at Medupi power station affected additional generation supply.

Tweeps blamed the blackouts on everything from the weather to former president Jacob Zuma and Ramaphosa.

While they scrambled to find solutions, some called on Bonang to speak to the president.

They pointed out that she was one of the celebs who had video chatted with Ramaphosa during his election campaign.

WATCH | Bonang, AKA & DJ Zinhle talk elections and voting with Cyril Ramaphosa via Instagram Live

President Cyril Ramaphosa made and received calls from celebrities, via Instagram Live, urging them to vote for the ANC.
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago

Reacting to Bonang saying Eskom was drunk, a fan slid in her mentions and wrote: “Why don't you FaceTime your friend Cyril Ramaphosa like you did before the election and tell him to tell his people to stop this madness.”

Bonang hit back, saying: “I love how ya’ll say this like it’s a possibility. Use your brain,” she wrote.

She also slammed claims that she was obsessed with the power utility.

It is not the first time Bonang has hit back at calls for her to speak to the president about national issues.

In September, fans responded to her complaints about the government's alleged inaction on femicide and gender-based violence by asking her to take her grievances to the president on their next FaceTime chat.

She responded to the suggestion, telling her followers that she would if she could.

MORE

Bonang calls on Eskom to pull through for Zozi’s return

Bonang Matheba is calling on Eskom to pull through for Miss Universe's return
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Bonang on calls for her to speak to Ramaphosa about femicide: You think I wouldn’t if I could?!

The people want B to FaceTime her old friend the president about the scourge of femicide in Mzansi.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Bonang hits back at Ramaphosa Instagram Live backlash

A tweep claimed sis was benefiting from a 'corrupt government' and B killed her with kindness
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago

Most read

  1. Rami Chuene's reaction to stage 6 load-shedding takes the cake- 'This is when ... TshisaLIVE
  2. AKA tells Nigeria to keep Cardi B as SA has the Rugby World Cup TshisaLIVE
  3. Black Coffee praises Cassper Nyovest's decade transformation TshisaLIVE
  4. AKA accused of ‘losing the plot’ after Zuma load-shedding claims TshisaLIVE
  5. 'I listened to 'Brown Skin Girl' to activate that black girl magic': Four ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

EXPLAINER | Stage 6 to 8 load-shedding and what it could mean for you
Are these the men setting fire to Cape Town trains? CCTV footage captures ...
X