TshisaLIVE

DJ Fresh defends Basetsana Kumalo regarding 'condescending' Zozibini Tunzi interview

12 December 2019 - 13:00 By Kyle Zeeman
DJ Fresh has told Bassie's critics where to get off.
DJ Fresh has told Bassie's critics where to get off.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

DJ Fresh has defended former Miss SA Basetsana Kumalo, after the star was accused of being rude and condescending during an interview with newly-crowned Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi. The interview took place during an audition on Presenter Search on 3 last year.

Bassie was dragged by Twitter users on Wednesday after a video of her being interviewed by Zozi went viral. In the video, Bassie corrected Zozi and scrutinised her questioning.

The businesswoman was slammed for her “condescending” manner, which Bassie later denied.

DJ Fresh weighed in, telling a critic: “You are being unnecessarily mischievous. As a former Presenter Search onjudge, I can tell you for free, that they are deliberately put through their paces, and such 'difficult' interviews, to better prepare them for when they have the gig! There is nothing here!”

The critic hit back, but Fresh was not here for people on a “crusade”.

“It’s futile to argue with someone about a gig you did when they are clear on their 'crusade', despite knowing nothing about said gig. So you win! Enjoy the rest of your day ...”

Bassie responds to 'condescending' interview criticism: I'm a huge supporter of Zozi

Bassie said the video was taken out of context.
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Basetsana Kumalo dragged for 'condescending' Zozibini Tunzi interview

A video of Zozibini Tunzi interviewing Basetssana Khumalo has gone viral, again
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Q&A with Basetsana Kumalo

'Writing about all the things I have been through in my life was a remarkable opportunity to reconnect with myself and to give myself permission to ...
Books
3 weeks ago

Bassie showered with 'royal gift' to mark the end of 'Top Billing'

Here's how Bassie marked the end of 'Top Billing'
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Rami Chuene's reaction to stage 6 load-shedding takes the cake- 'This is when ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Basetsana Kumalo dragged for 'condescending' Zozibini Tunzi interview TshisaLIVE
  3. AKA tells Nigeria to keep Cardi B as SA has the Rugby World Cup TshisaLIVE
  4. AKA accused of ‘losing the plot’ after Zuma load-shedding claims TshisaLIVE
  5. Beyoncé opens up about multiple miscarriages TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk
“Eskom insider sabotaged instrument”: Ramaphosa speaks on energy crisis
X