DJ Fresh defends Basetsana Kumalo regarding 'condescending' Zozibini Tunzi interview

DJ Fresh has defended former Miss SA Basetsana Kumalo, after the star was accused of being rude and condescending during an interview with newly-crowned Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi. The interview took place during an audition on Presenter Search on 3 last year.

Bassie was dragged by Twitter users on Wednesday after a video of her being interviewed by Zozi went viral. In the video, Bassie corrected Zozi and scrutinised her questioning.

The businesswoman was slammed for her “condescending” manner, which Bassie later denied.

DJ Fresh weighed in, telling a critic: “You are being unnecessarily mischievous. As a former Presenter Search on 3 judge, I can tell you for free, that they are deliberately put through their paces, and such 'difficult' interviews, to better prepare them for when they have the gig! There is nothing here!”