Basetsana Kumalo dragged for 'condescending' Zozibini Tunzi interview

Media mogul and former Miss SA Basetsana Kumalo is trending on Twitter for what some have called “condescending” responses to questions asked by Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi.

Before bagging the Miss SA and Miss Universe titles, Zozibini also had her sights set on TV presenting and was among the contestants in last season's SABC3 Presenter Search.

Part of the auditions involved interviewing some of the country's biggest names, who, in turn, would give pointers to the aspirant presenters, TimesLIVE reported.

Zozi and her partner interviewed Basetsana about her journey leading up to being crowned Miss SA in 1994.

In a viral video that has resurfaced in the wake of Zozi's Miss Universe win, the beauty queen asked how Basetsana wanted to be addressed. Basetsana responded: “You're gonna call me Mama B, darling. I'm as old as your mother, probably.”