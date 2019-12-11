Basetsana Kumalo dragged for 'condescending' Zozibini Tunzi interview
Media mogul and former Miss SA Basetsana Kumalo is trending on Twitter for what some have called “condescending” responses to questions asked by Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi.
Before bagging the Miss SA and Miss Universe titles, Zozibini also had her sights set on TV presenting and was among the contestants in last season's SABC3 Presenter Search.
Part of the auditions involved interviewing some of the country's biggest names, who, in turn, would give pointers to the aspirant presenters, TimesLIVE reported.
Zozi and her partner interviewed Basetsana about her journey leading up to being crowned Miss SA in 1994.
In a viral video that has resurfaced in the wake of Zozi's Miss Universe win, the beauty queen asked how Basetsana wanted to be addressed. Basetsana responded: “You're gonna call me Mama B, darling. I'm as old as your mother, probably.”
Zozi proceeded to ask Basetsana about her reign as Miss SA and what it signified, but Basetsana interrupted her before she could finish asking the question.
Giving Zozi a few pointers, Basetsana criticised her phrasing of the question. “It's a very strange question when you say to somebody, 'what was your train of thought', but anyway, let me indulge you,” she said as she answered the question.
Social media was abuzz with reactions to the video, with some saying it was taken out of context and defending Basetsana. Others bashed her for the manner in which she answered the questions.
Here's a glimpse of the reactions:
